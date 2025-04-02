Martin Zubimendi would love to play for Real Madrid despite interest from Arsenal, according to a report in Spain, while TEAMtalk reveals the current state of play regarding the future of the Real Sociedad midfielder.

Zubimendi was close to joining Liverpool in the summer of 2024, but the Spain international midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay at Sociedad. While TEAMtalk understands that the Premier League leaders do not plan to reignite their interest in the 26-year-old, Arsenal are determined to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reported in January that Arsenal were ready to trigger Zubimendi’s release clause of £51million in his contract at Sociedad and bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The deal was ‘virtually completed’, according to the report, but then Madrid took a shine to Zubimendi.

There has been speculation that Madrid have already made contact over Zubimendi, and a new report in Spain has revealed that the midfielder himself is keen on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Defensa Central, although Madrid have not made a final decision on Zubimendi, the midfielder himself would ‘be delighted to wear the jersey of the best team in the world and compete for all the major titles, even though he’s happy at Real Sociedad’.

If it were up to the Spain international, he would ‘sign for Real Madrid’, according to the report, which has added that ‘making football history is something he’s very excited about’.

Defensa Central has noted that Arsenal are the club that is ‘most eager to sign’ Zubimendi because manager Mikel Arteta ‘is passionate about his style of football and believes he would fit in well with his project’.

Zubimendi was in action for Sociedad against Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening.

Antonio Rudiger headed home Arda Guler’s 115th-minute corner to guide Los Blancos to a 5-4 aggregate win.

Arsenal ‘cautiously optimistic’ of signing Zubimendi – sources

Defensa Central is a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, so one has to take their claim that Zubimendi would love to join Los Blancos with a pinch of salt.

While AS revealed this week that Madrid have held informal talks with Zubimendi and have told him that they are very interested in him, the respected Spanish publication stressed that the midfielder has not made a final decision on his future.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on February 19 that “Arsenal are cautiously optimistic of signing” Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

The trusted journalist emphasised at the time that there is no full agreement in place, but he noted that “it is true that a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure, so they have made progress on that front”.

Jacobs revealed on March 7 that Arsenal are in pole position for Zubimendi, adding that if the midfielder was to leave Sociedad this summer, then he would prefer to go outside of Spain.

