Arsenal are determined to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, but a move for Joshua Kimmich is more complicated.

Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in LaLiga, having impressed for Real Sociedad. The 26-year-old was also part of the Spain team that won Euro 2024. The midfielder was close to a move to Liverpool last summer, but he eventually decided to stay at Sociedad.

Arsenal are keen on succeeding where Liverpool failed and are already in talks with Zubimendi over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have also held discussions with Kimmich with a view to free agency, but Bayern are pushing to extend his contract, which expires this summer.

Zubimendi and Kimmich are somewhat different players, so it is not necessarily a case of one or the other joining the Gunners, but the former is more viable at this stage.

It is realistic that Kimmich, who can also operate as a right-back, commits to a new deal at Bayern, and even if he leaves on a free, Arsenal face strong competition from PSG.

Bayern are not willing to increase Kimmich’s salary because he is 30 and want him to continue on the same terms as he is on now.

The next few days will be key in the 30-year-old’s future. If everything goes according to plan for Bayern, then they hope to tie him down to a new deal soon.

Martin Zubimendi bigger priority than Joshua Kimmich for Arsenal

Arsenal’s top midfield priority is still Zubimendi. It will all come down to whether the player finally wants to leave Sociedad.

Zubimendi’s €60million (£51m, $64.8m) release clause is complicated, and Arsenal would need to pay variable taxes as well, making the overall outlay quite costly.

Arsenal are working on finding potentially a structure outside the release clause and most importantly are trying to get a full buy-in from Zubimendi, who has agreed broad terms, but is yet to definitely say he will leave Sociedad this summer.

The Gunners are cautious and working discreetly to see if they can get a pre-agreement done with Zubimendi in time for the summer.

