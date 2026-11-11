Martin Zubimendi reaches final decision on leaving Arsenal in January as transfer explodes

The sale of Martin Zubimendi is crucial to Arsenal and their efforts to sign a pacy forward in January, and the Spaniard has dropped a bombshell on whether or not he’s leaving.

According to the Independent, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta will push to sign a pacy new forward in the upcoming winter window.

Antonio Nusa, Alex Baena and Endrick are in the Gunners’ sights, but per the report, their top target is Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi.

Competition comes in the form of Tottenham who planned to bid for the Frenchman in the summer. Spurs were readying a bid in the region of £85m before the 20-year-old unfortunately suffered a fractured metatarsal in pre-season.

READ AFTER: Tottenham ready to stun Arsenal with sensational TRIPLE SWAP offer for Eli Junior Kroupi

Kroupi has since returned to full fitness, and to afford a player of his calibre, multiple reports including The Independent’s state a lucrative sale is required.

That’s where Zubimendi comes in, with the 27-year-old tumbling down the pecking order following the arrival of Bruno Guimaraes and emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly.

However, according to Zubimendi himself, he has no intention of leaving the club in January, thus making funding a major attacking addition extremely difficult.

Martin Zubimendi doesn’t want to leave Arsenal in January

In quotes carried by the Sun on Wednesday, Zubimendi said when asked if he’d like to remain at Arsenal until next summer at least: “Yes, I hope so. I’m happy there.”

Furthermore, Zubimendi revealed Arteta spoke with the midfielder in pre-season and made Zubimendi well aware his game-time might decrease this season.

As such, the lack of opportunities that have come his way have not come out of the blue, and Zubimendi is prepared to stay and fight for his place in what’s shaping up to be another hugely successful season at the Emirates.

“I spoke with Mikel at the beginning of the season,” continued Zubimendi. “As he does with all the players, he explained the plan to me.

“He warned me that there were new signings and that there would be playing time for everyone. And here we are, fighting for it.

“I understand because, for me, we’re among the five best teams in Europe.

“There are some fantastic players. New signings have arrived in my position, and there were already some very good players.

“I’m also part of that competition that makes it so difficult to get playing time.”

Zubimendi concluded: “I’m calm and happy with how I’m handling this situation. It’s something I’ve never experienced before, and I think you learn from these situations too.

“Besides, it’s in moments like these that you need the people around you the most, and they’re there for you.

“I’m patient. When you’ve been playing a lot of minutes and your role changes to not playing as much, I’m able to see the positive side.

“I think everything passes, that just like last year the opposite happened to me and I played practically everything, this can change very quickly.”

Clearly, if Arsenal are to fund a major attacking signing in the January window, the funds won’t come from Zubimendi’s sale.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal reach final decision on completing Barcelona transfer in January – multiple sources