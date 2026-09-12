Real Madrid will have to pay €70million (£60m, $81m) to sign Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to a report, which has revealed whether Los Blancos president Florentino Perez would be willing to pay that amount to add the midfielder to Jose Mourinho’s squad.

On September 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Real Madrid are interested in signing Zubimendi from Arsenal in the middle of the season.

We understand that Los Blancos made enquiries about a potential deal for Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

At the time, Zubimendi decided against leaving the Premier League champions, but Madrid have stayed in contact with his camp since.

Sources have told us that should Zubimendi not become a first-team regular by the turn of the year, then he would push for a move away from Mikel Arteta’s side in the January transfer window.

Sport has now brought an update on Zubimendi’s situation, with the Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication reporting that Madrid are willing to pay the €70m (£60m, $81m) transfer fee that Arsenal would demand to sell the Spain international midfielder in the January transfer window.

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Real Madrid stance on signing Martin Zubimendi from Arsenal

The report has stated: ‘Zubimendi has been relegated to the bench since the end of last season.

‘He was left out of the squad, for example, in the Champions League final against PSG, coming on only for extra time.

‘Despite consistently performing well, Mikel Arteta has preferred other players in his position, and this could be affecting the morale of the former Real Sociedad player.

‘Real Madrid holds him in high regard, also valuing his performances with the Spanish national team.

‘When Rodri suffered a serious injury, Zubimendi took the reins of La Roja.

‘He also played in key moments such as the second half of the Euro 2024 final and extra time in the 2026 World Cup. He is a reliable player, although Real Madrid hesitated in the summer and now might make the move.

‘Arsenal paid €70 million last season and signed him to a contract until 2030.

‘His market value is estimated to be around the same figure.

‘Arsenal would recoup their investment, and it’s not an exorbitant amount for Real Madrid.’

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