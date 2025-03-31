Real Madrid plan to make their ‘first formal contact’ for Martin Zubimendi on Tuesday, with a Spanish report revealing what Los Blancos want to know after being made aware that Arsenal are keen on taking the Real Sociedad midfielder to the Emirates Stadium.

Zubimendi is one of the best midfielders in LaLiga and has been on the books of Sociedad since 2011. After coming through LaReal’s youth academy, he established himself in the first team and has played 227 matches in all competitions for the Basque club, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists in the process. Zubimendi has been part of the Spain squad since 2021 and won Euro 2024 with La Roja.

The 26-year-old was close to a move to Liverpool last summer, but he had a late change of heart and decided to stay at Sociedad.

Although we understand that Liverpool are not planning to make a renewed attempt to sign the midfielder, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on February 19 that “a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure” between Zubimendi and Arsenal, who are ready to trigger the €60million (£51m, $62m) release clause in his contract with Sociedad.

The Daily Mail reported on January 14 that talks over signing Zubimendi were ‘at an advanced stage’, adding that ‘the deal is virtually completed’ for Arsenal to secure his services in the summer transfer window.

However, Madrid are not giving up, with a report in Spain now revealing that the defending Spanish and European champions plan to hold talks with Sociedad over the midfielder on Tuesday.

Madrid will take on LaLiga rivals Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final tie on Tuesday evening.

Los Blancos, who won the first leg 1-0, will ‘take the opportunity to ask about Martín Zubimendi’, according to DefensaCentral.

The report has noted that ‘the match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad is a golden opportunity to secure a signing highly coveted by the club’s sporting directors and Carlo Ancelotti himself’.

Madrid are aware that Arsenal are keen on signing Zubimendi in the summer transfer window and want to move to quickly for the Spain international.

DefensaCentral has revealed that Madrid’s talks with Sociedad on Tuesday are ‘intended as a first formal contact’

What Real Madrid want to know about Martin Zubimendi deal

According to DefensaCentral, Madrid know that Zubimendi has a €60million (£51m, $62m) release clause in his contract.

What the Spanish giants will ask Sociedad on Tuesday is whether the Basque giants would be open to negotiating it.

Madrid will enquire whether Sociedad would negotiate the release clause, whether it can paid in instalments, or if La Real would accept a player in exchange for Zubimendi and a lower fee.

Zubimendi is said to be a ‘key’ target for Madrid president Florentino Perez and has been earmarked as the player to fill the void left by Toni Kroos in Los Blancos’ midfield.

Alonso plan, Alexander-Arnold U-turn

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Madrid plan to hire Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso when Carlo Ancelotti leaves.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The top target remains absolutely only Xabi Alonso. For Real Madrid it is going to be Xabi Alonso when they part ways with Ancelotti.

“We will see whether that’s going to be this summer, next year or whenever. Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen already know, they both know Alonso is the candidate for Real Madrid.

“So Leverkusen know Alonso is more than tempted by this opportunity, but it depends on Real Madrid, it’s in the hands of Real Madrid.”

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has said that there is a chance that Trent Alexander-Arnold could stay at Anfield and not move to Madrid this summer.

Warnock said: “I still think there’s an opportunity where he could stay. I think there’s still that element where he’s almost going: ‘if you want me, you’re gonna have to pay for me’.

“If you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment.

“Because Trent is a local lad, he won’t be on the type of money they’re on, and he will be thinking, ‘pay me what they’re getting paid’, and it might be a case of just closing that gap to enable that to happen.”

Meanwhile, Madrid president Perez has told Lucas Vazquez that he is free this summer, according to a report.

