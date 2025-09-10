One of Arsenal’s summer signings wanted to join Real Madrid before he switched to the Emirates Stadium and is still asking about Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso, according to a sensational report in Spain, as Manchester City midfielder Rodri’s comments on him indicate the kind of player that Mikel Arteta has got.

Real Madrid and Arsenal were very active in the summer transfer window. While Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and the Champions League in Alonso’s first season in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, Arsenal manager Arteta aims to guide the Gunners to their first Premier League title since 2004.

Madrid signed Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono from Bournemouth, Liverpool, Benfica and River Plate, respectively, in the summer.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Piero Hincapie were the major signings that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta made for Arteta.

Martin Zubimendi also joined Arsenal in the summer, with the Gunners paying Real Sociedad £56million (€65m, $76m) in transfer fees to secure the services of the Spain international midfielder.

Liverpool were close to signing Zubimendi last summer, but the 26-year-old defensive midfielder had a late change of heart and decided to stay put at Sociedad.

Arsenal, though, managed to convince Zubimendi to leave Sociedad this summer, with Sky Sports reporting on July 6 that Real Madrid also ‘expressed a strong interest’ in the midfielder in June.

Zubimendi went public with his admiration of former Sociedad, Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Alonso in June, telling Radio Nacional that he was his “idol”.

It has now been sensationally claimed in the Spanish media that Zubimendi would have preferred to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, ‘it’s no secret that Zubimendi was waiting for a call from Real Madrid’.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that the midfielder was ‘excited’ at the prospect of being coached by Alonso, having worked with him in the reserve team at Sociedad.

However, Madrid never made the move for Zubimendi, a claim that The Athletic journalist David Ornstein also made, reporting on X on June 20 that Los Blancos ‘never actively pursued’ the midfielder.

Rodri praise for Martin Zubimendi indicates Arsenal have signed a gem

According to Defensa Central, Zubimendi is still curious to know how Alonso is doing at Real Madrid.

The Arsenal midfielder asked Madrid defender Huijsen at the Spain camp about how things are under Alonso in the opening weeks of the season.

The conversation between the two Spain internationals was ‘informal and ‘informative’, with the report adding Huijsen lavished praise on Alonso.

Madrid will reportedly keep an eye on Zubimendi’s progress at Arsenal, but it is very unlikely that the Spanish and European giants will sign him anytime soon.

Zubimendi joined Arsenal only this summer, and if he does well, then the north London club would not want to sell him.

Moreover, the midfielder is 26 now, and Real Madrid’s recent transfer policy has been to sign young and talented players and building an environment where they can progress as a group.

Madrid also have huge faith in defensive/central midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga.

Having noted that, it would be remiss not to think that Zubimendi would have made Madrid stronger in the middle of the park, especially when one considers what Manchester City and Spain international midfielder Rodri has said about him.

Rodri noted about Zubimendi last week: “He’s a great player. He has the discipline and mentality that can lead him to become one of the best, if he isn’t already.

“I spoke to him the other day and told him it was his time, that I was leaving him the keys to the team.”

