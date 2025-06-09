A third source has added to growing concerns Arsenal will NOT complete a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi who could now join Real Madrid instead.

Liverpool believed they had a deal to sign Zubimendi in place last summer, only for the midfield maestro to get cold feet. Zubmiendi ultimately chose to remain loyal to boyhood club Real Sociedad, much to Liverpool’s dismay.

However, fast forward six months and in the the heart of the January transfer window, news broke of Arsenal putting a deal to sign Zubimendi at season’s end in place.

Zubimendi’s switch to the Emirates was subsequently given Fabrizio Romano’s signature ‘here we go’ confirmation. Arsenal are prepared to trigger Zubimendi’s €60m release clause and the belief was personal terms were sealed.

However, we’re over a week into the summer window and no contract has been signed, no release clause has been activated and no medical has been booked.

DefensaCentral were the first to pour cold water on Arsenal’s move last weekend when making a series of definitive claims in their report.

They stated Zubimendi had ‘cancelled’ his transfer to Arsenal and had decided to wait on a switch to Real Madrid instead.

Xabi Alonso taking over as Real Madrid boss is said to have played a major part in that decision, with Zubimendi having been in the youth ranks at Real Sociedad when the former Liverpool midfielder was in charge of their B team.

That was quickly followed by AS claiming Alonso has earmarked Zubimendi as the perfect player to pull the strings in his midfield – just as Liverpool had last year and Arsenal had since.

Accordingly, Real Madrid are ready to back their manager and move for Zubimendi, though don’t wish to pay the €60m release clause.

Negotiating a lower fee or including youth players as makeweights was floated in the piece.

Now, a fresh update from Marca has weighed in on the situation and there’s further bad news for the Gunners.

Martin Zubimendi future now ‘open’

Marca state Zubimendi received a call over the past few days from Real Madrid that has ‘changed everything’.

The possibility of joining Real Madrid this summer now ‘exists’, and per the report, that is ‘something that hadn’t occurred at any point this season’.

Real Madrid making a move in time for Zubimendi to feature in the Club World Cup is NOT on the agenda.

Any such move would come while that tournament is ongoing, or once it has concluded in mid-July.

Nevertheless, what once looked like a guaranteed transfer to Arsenal is now an ‘open’ situation and it appears Arsenal still have work to do to get their first summer signing over the line.

