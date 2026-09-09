Martin Zubimendi is determined to fight for his Arsenal future, but TEAMtalk understands the midfielder would push for a January exit if he is not restored to a regular first-team role by the turn of the year.

The 27-year-old is prepared to do everything possible to change Mikel Arteta’s thinking over the coming months, but his camp have already made it clear that he will not be prepared to remain at the Emirates if his situation has not improved by January.

Zubimendi lost his place towards the end of last season to Myles Lewis-Skelly, with that selection policy continuing into the new campaign.

The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes this summer has now added further competition in midfield and sources acknowledge that the Spaniard faces a significant battle for regular minutes.

We understand that Zubimendi has already spoken directly with Arteta about his situation.

The Arsenal boss remains a huge admirer of the midfielder and has reassured him that he will play a significant role this season.

However, the number and importance of those minutes will ultimately determine how the situation develops.

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Real Madrid, Chelsea still keen on Zubimendi

Zubimendi did not agitate for a move during the summer despite considerable interest.

Real Madrid and Chelsea both looked closely at the Spain international, with the clubs making enquiries and holding talks with his camp.

Arsenal pushed back firmly on any potential departure as they wanted to retain the depth and quality of their squad.

We can now confirm that both Real Madrid and Chelsea remain huge admirers of Zubimendi and have maintained contact regarding his situation.

Neither club has lost interest in the midfielder, while Zubimendi is not short of alternatives should he ultimately decide that his Arsenal career has reached a crossroads.

We are told that interest went considerably beyond Madrid and Chelsea, with up to half-a-dozen clubs making contact regarding the midfielder during the summer window.

We can also confirm that there has been contact from the Saudi Pro League regarding a potential move, but Zubimendi has no interest at this point in moving to the Middle East.

His preference remains to establish himself at the highest level in Europe, meaning a potential return to regular first-team football at Arsenal is his immediate priority.

Should that not happen, however, there is expected to be significant interest in his services from clubs across Europe.

Zubimendi to review Arsenal future in January

Despite the approaches in the summer, Zubimendi remained committed to Arsenal and was willing to give himself time to establish himself under Arteta.

That stance has not changed for now, with the midfielder confident he can force his way back into the starting XI and become a regular again over the coming months.

However, we can reveal there is already a clear understanding that the situation will be reviewed before the January window.

If Zubimendi is still struggling for regular first-team football at that point, we are told his camp have a clear vision that could see him leave North London in the New Year.

That could reopen the door to Real Madrid and Chelsea, while other European clubs are also expected to assess the situation.

Zubimendi’s refusal to consider a move to Saudi Arabia at this stage narrows the field geographically, but his status means he would have no shortage of options if Arsenal ultimately decide his future lies elsewhere.

For now, the midfielder intends to fight for his place and prove to Arteta that he can play a major part in Arsenal’s season.

The coming months are therefore crucial, with regular minutes likely to determine whether Zubimendi remains a key part of Arteta’s plans or a high-profile January departure becomes a genuine possibility.

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