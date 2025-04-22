Xabi Alonso tells Real Madrid to sign ‘world-class’ star and block Arsenal transfer

Xabi Alonso has told Real Madrid to beat Arsenal to the signing of Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window, with a report in Spain also revealing the name of another player that the Bayer Leverkusen manager wants Los Blancos to get.

Madrid are in danger of ending the season on a disappointing note. Los Blancos were comprehensively beaten by Arsenal over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and are four points behind leaders and bitter rivals Barcelona in second place in the LaLiga table. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have reached the final of the Copa del Rey, but they face the task of beating Barcelona to win the competition.

The future of Ancelotti is in doubt, with Sky Sports reporting that the Italian manager will leave after the Copa del Rey final and become the new Brazil head coach.

Jurgen Klopp has been linked with the managerial role at Santiago Bernabeu, but the former Liverpool boss is said to be ‘very happy with his new role as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull’.

Former Spain international midfielder Alonso is now the favourite to take over at Madrid should Ancelotti depart, with Bayer CEO Fernando Carro revealing that there is “a gentleman’s agreement” that he could leave if one of his former clubs comes calling.

A Spanish report has now claimed that the former Madrid star has already made the signing of Real Sociedad midfielder and Arsenal target Zubimendi a top priority.

According to Defensa Central, Alonso believes that’ it is necessary to sign Zubimendi’ because he has a different profile from the midfielders that Madrid already have on their books right now.

Described as a “world-class” player by Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney in The Guardian in February 2024, Zubimendi has a release clause of €60million (£51.5m, $69m) in his contract at Sociedad.

Alonso’s stance on the 26-year-old will come as a blow for Arsenal, who have been working very hard behind the scenes to convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

While The Daily Mail reported back in January the Gunners’ desire to sign the midfielder in the summer of 2025, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealed on February 19 that “Arsenal are cautiously optimistic of signing” Zubimendi.

While stressing at the time that a complete agreement was not in place, the trusted journalist noted that “it is true that a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure, so they have made progress on that front”.

Xabi Alonso wants Miguel Gutiérrez at Real Madrid – report

Along with Zubimendi, Alonso wants Madrid to bring Miguel Gutierrez back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 23-year-old Spanish left-back came through the Madrid youth system before breaking into the first team.

Last season’s Champions League winners sold the youngster to Girona in the summer of 2022.

Gutiérrez has flourished at Girona since, scoring six goals and giving 19 assists in 111 appearances for the Spanish club so far.

According to Defensa Central, Alonso is ‘very keen’ on the Gutierrez because he can also play as a wing-back in a central midfield line of five.

The defending LaLiga champions are said to have a buy-back clause of €8m (£7m, $9m) for Gutierrez.

