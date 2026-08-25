Massive Arsenal transfer 100% OFF as Fabrizio Romano declares ‘no chance’

A giant Arsenal move for a new left winger is completely off, though that isn’t stopping the Gunners from pressing ahead with Gabriel Martinelli’s sale.

Arsenal have by and large signed readymade players with Premier League experience this summer. Ezri Konsa and Bruno Guimaraes are both aged 28, and have been amongst the best in their respective positions in the EPL over the past few seasons.

Christos Tzolis arrived as the direct replacement for Leandro Trossard, and the Greek has made a flying start to life in England.

However, as evidenced by the club’s pursuit of numerous higher profile left wingers this summer – such as Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior – Arsenal want an even bigger name starting games on the left.

This coincides with Arsenal’s efforts to offload Gabriel Martinelli whose race at the Emirates appears to be run.

The Brazilian wasn’t included in Arsenal’s squad for their Premier League opener versus Coventry, and a transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal is rapidly advancing.

Arsenal’s asking price is £60m but per Fabrizio Romano, a deal can now be struck for a fee in the £50m-£55m range.

Club-to-club talks are accelerating, and crucially, Martinelli has now opened the doors to the money-spinning move.

That update came via Romano when reporting on his YouTube channel, though one player Arsenal had looked into signing to serve as the upgrade on Martinelli WON’T be joining.

The Gunners have explored a deal to sign Juventus ace, Kenan Yildiz, with reports in Italy consistently talking up a €100m move and The Independent recently claiming Mikel Arteta was ‘especially keen’ on the Turkey international.

However, Romano has always stressed throughout the summer that Juve did not wish to sell Yildiz, and the fact he’s now sustained a serious foot injury in Juve’s first game of the season means there’s definitely no deal to be made.

Arsenal won’t sign Kenan Yildiz – Fabrizio Romano

Romano explained: “Injury for Kenan Ylidiz. So if there’s still stories on Yildiz and Arsenal… I always clarified to you, if you want to tell me do Arsenal like Yildiz? Of course they do, who doesn’t like Yildiz.

“But this is not news from this week, this is a story from April, May, June. Arsenal always appreciated Yildiz.

“But Arsenal knew that Juventus are not selling the player. That’s it, end of the story since May, so no chance.

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“And now Yildiz is injured, he’s going to be out for some time, so forget about it.”

Other left wingers Arsenal have been linked with include Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

They remain admirers of PSG’s Bradley Barcola too, though it’s Anfield where the Frenchman’s future will lay if he does change clubs in the coming days.

With options on the left wing dwindling, Arsenal may forego signing a direct replacement for Martinelli in this window in favour of going all out for Atletico Madrid striker, Julian Alvarez…

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