Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been handed a major setback as sporting director Edu Gaspar has opted to leave the club, according to a report.

The Daily Mail state that Arteta will ‘lose a key ally’ at Arsenal as Edu has decided the time is right to move on. It is unclear when the Brazilian will depart the Emirates, though talks are ‘ongoing’ with the Arsenal hierarchy to finalise his departure.

Edu has a good relationship with Arsenal chiefs and this could convince him to stay until the end of the season.

The exact reasons for Edu’s impending exit are also unclear at this stage. The Mail does suggest that there may have been a ‘reshuffle in responsibilities’ among Arsenal officials, which could have reduced Edu’s influence.

However, one Mail source said it is ‘too simplistic’ to claim that there has been a ‘power struggle’ between Edu and some of his co-workers.

Edu’s exit is described as a ‘major blow’ for Arteta, as the chief has been key to getting Arsenal back challenging for the Premier League title.

Edu spell has been fantastic

He played a crucial role in getting the club to offload unwanted players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who were the remnants of a disappointing period.

In turn, Edu helped Arsenal to revamp their side with the captures of top-class stars such as Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Ben White and William Saliba.

Having played for Arsenal between January 2002 and July 2005, the 46-year-old understands what it means to represent Arsenal and this has helped the Gunners to thrive in recent seasons.

Edu is viewed as one of the best sporting directors in the world, which means Arsenal will find it tough to replace him.

It remains to be seen whether Edu wants to join another major club in Europe or take a break from the game altogether.

Arsenal news: Saka verdict, striker setback

Meanwhile, pundit Tony Cascarino has told Arteta to consider taking the captaincy off Bukayo Saka – amid skipper Martin Odegaard’s absence – to help the winger play to the best of his ability.

“Bukayo Saka’s a fantastic player, and I speak highly of him all the time, because I love his desire, his hunger, his goal, intelligence as a player, his assists,” Cascarino said.

“I just don’t want him to be captain because I think he needs to be on his game and think about his game only.

“You’ve got Declan Rice in there. Give him the captain’s armband. You’ve got Thomas Partey. I just feel you should be going, Saka, you play your game. I think certain players need to be just left to play their game.”

Arsenal are known to be on the lookout for a deadly centre-forward who can be their own Erling Haaland. The Gunners have been credited with interest in Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres on several occasions, though Barcelona are lurking.

The Portuguese press claim Barca are ready to offer Vitor Roque in a player-plus-cash deal for Gyokeres, who has bagged 20 goals in just 16 appearances for Sporting this term.

Gyokeres heading to Barca would also disappoint Ruben Amorim, who is hopeful he can reunite with the No 9 at new club Manchester United.

Edu signings have transformed Arsenal