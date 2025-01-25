Arsenal have received a major boost in their quest to sign a top Premier League forward, with a report claiming that he wants to make the move to the Emirates Stadium despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

With Gabriel Jesus injured, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window. The Gunners are only six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and the north London club believe that they could still win the Premier League title. Arsenal have all but secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as well.

One of the players Arsenal are keen on signing in the January transfer window is Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

While Cunha is not a traditional number nine, he has played in that role and is able to operate in attacking midfield as well as out wide.

The 25-year-old has been on fire for Wolves this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in 19 Premier League starts.

Cunha found the back of the net 12 times and provided seven assists in 29 Premier League starts for Wolves in the 2023-24 campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported this week that Cunha is keen on leaving Wolves for Arsenal in the January transfer window.

We understand that Cunha wants to join a club who are challenging for the biggest competitions, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Man United are also interested in the Wolves forward.

GiveMeSport has now backed our story by reporting that Cunha is keen on completing a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Despite interest from Chelsea, Newcastle United, Man Utd and Tottenham, the forward wants to join Arsenal to be part of a team that is challenging for the Premier League title.

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the Brazil international forward, but Wolves are not going to make it easy for the north London club to prise him away.

GiveMeSport has reported that Wolves are determined to keep hold of Cunha as they aim to avoid the dreaded drop to the Championship. The Wanderers want £60million in transfer fee for the forward in January.

Arsenal face competition from Nottingham Forest for Cunha

While Arsenal may think that they are in the driver’s seat for Cunha, TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners are facing stiff competition from Nottingham Forest.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Forest are willing to pay £60million for the Wolves forward this month.

Nuno’s side are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is ready to invest in the team.

Forest have picked up 44 points from their 22 Premier League matches this season and are third in the table.

The Tricky Trees are level on points with second-placed Arsenal and are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Latest Arsenal news: Semenyo interest, Zinchenko exit

Arsenal are on the hunt for a replacement for Bukayo Saka. The England international winger is on the sidelines due to an injury and will not play until March.

Reports in the media have claimed that Arsenal are keen on signing Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in the January transfer window.

The Ghana international winger is reportedly open to leaving the Cherries, who do not want to sell him but will accept £50million for him.

Liverpool are among the clubs who are keen on Semenyo, with Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham also interested in a deal for the 25-year-old winger.

Arsenal are looking to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer of 2025. Reports in the English press have claimed that the Gunners are close to reaching an agreement for the Real Sociedad midfielder and will formally trigger the £51million release clause in his contract.

However, Real Madrid are lurking, with a report in Spain claiming that the defending Spanish and European champions believe that they would be able to convince Zubimendi to switch to the Santiago Bernabeu if they hire Xabi Alonso as their manager in the summer.

Like Zubimendi, Alonso is from the Basque region and also played for Sociedad. He is now the Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Meanwhile, there is a strong likelihood that Oleksandr Zinchenko will leave Arsenal before the January transfer window closes.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly in talks with the Gunners over a deal for Zinchenko, who is keen on leaving the Emirates this month.

