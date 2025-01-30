Arsenal could be dealt a double blow by Aston Villa, with a report claiming that Unai Emery’s side are planning a bid for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and have also taken a firm stance on the future of Ollie Watkins after the Gunners made a bid for him this week.

With Gabriel Jesus injured and Kai Havertz not scoring as frequently as he did last season, Arsenal are on the hunt for a new striker in the January transfer window. The Gunners are only six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, in the Premier League table and have also progressed to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.

With Arsenal determined to have a successful season and win major silverware, they want to bring in a new striker now and have already made a bid for Watkins.

Villa, though, are adamant that they will not sell the striker and have turned down an opening offer from Arsenal, who could make a new bid for the England international.

The Guardian has reported that along with not selling Watkins to Arsenal, Villa are also planning to sign Wolves forward Cunha, who is on the radar of the Gunners as well.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported this month that Cunha is ready to leave Wolves in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 25-year-old Brazil international forward is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Wolves do not want to sell Cunha and are in talks over a new contract, although an offer of £60million could change their mind.

The Guardian has claimed that Villa are considering a bid for Cunha as a potential replacement for Jhon Duran.

While the Villans, who, like Arsenal, have progressed to the last-16 stage in the Champions League this season, do not want to sell Watkins, they are about to complete a £65m deal with Al-Nassr for Jhon Duran.

Villa want a striker to support Watkins, and they believe that Cunha would be the perfect candidate for the role, with the 25-year-old having scored 10 goals in 20 Premier League starts for Wolves this season.

READ MORE ➡️ Sources: Arsenal positioned to hijack Mathys Tel transfer as striker’s stance on Bayern Munich exit is made clear

Nottingham Forest also want Matheus Cunha

Cunha has been on fire this season, and TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal and Villa are not the only clubs who are keen on the Wolves forward.

TEAMtalk reported this month that Nottingham Forest are also looking at a potential deal for Cunha in the January transfer window.

Nuno’s side are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four this season, and they believe that having Cunha in the team would enhance their chances of clinching a Champions League place.

Despite interest from Chelsea among other clubs, Forest are confident that they will be able to get a deal done for the Wolves forward.

Latest Arsenal news: Vlahovic interest, Zubimendi competition

Despite having a bid for Watkins rejected, Arsenal remain keen on the Villa star and are considering a second and improved offer.

The Gunners will have to raise their offer considerably, though, with a new report claiming that the north London club’s opening bid was £45m. Villa value their star striker at over £80m.

Arsenal are looking at alternatives, knowing fully well that Villa are in a strong position to keep Watkins.

After all, Villa are a rich club and could end up in the Premier League top four for a second successive season. They have also progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

One of the strikers that Arsenal could try to sign if they fail to get Watkins is Dusan Vlahovic.

Juventus are reportedly ready to offload the Serbia international striker, who himself could be tempted to leave the Italian club in the middle of the season.

Arsenal think that they have a deal ready for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for the summer of 2025.

There have been reports that the Gunners have already reached an agreement for the Spain international, but reports in Spain are now claiming that Real Madrid are planning a bid.

Sociedad have also made it clear that they will only sell Zubimendi if his release clause of €70million (£58.6m / $72.9m) is met.

