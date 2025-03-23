Andrea Berta REALLY ‘intent’ on signing £113m duo for Arsenal

Incoming Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta is reportedly determined to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, as the Gunners plan to make a huge offer to another top target.

Arsenal have a very strong squad, and that is reflected in the Gunners having a good season. While the north London club are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place in the Premier League table, they could still bridge the gap. Arsenal have also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid.

However, Arsenal have identified the need for more quality players, especially in attack, with TEAMtalk revealing that Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is their main target in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s contributor Ben Jacobs reported on March 18 that Arsenal are also admirers of Wolves forward Cunha.

On February 19, Jacobs revealed that Arsenal are pressing ahead with a deal for Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, reporting that “a broad set of personal terms have been verbally agreed upon in terms of wage and bonus structure”.

While Cunha has a release clause of £62.5million in his contract at Wolves, the buy-out clause in Zubimendi’scontract at Sociedad is €60million (£50.5m, $65.3m).

And, according to GiveMeSport, Berta is determined to bring both Cunha and Zubimendi to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

‘The Gunners have new sporting director Andrea Berta overseeing the incomings, and early indications show that he is intent on signing Matheus Cunha and Zubimendi – from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Real Sociedad respectively – in particular,’ states the report.

‘The creativity and goal threat of Cunha is needed, and the north Londoners will assess offers for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in the summer as part of their considerations regarding wide attacking options.’

Cunha has been a star for Wolves this season, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 24 Premier League starts.

Zubimendi has scored two goals and given two assists in 38 matches in all competitions for Sociedad this season.

Arsenal plan regarding Nico Williams

TEAMtalk revealed on March 18 that Arsenal are ‘genuinely interested’ in signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window.

The winger is one of the best players in the world and has a release clause of €58m (£48.9m, $63.5m) in his contract at Bilbao, which the LaLiga club expect in one payment if triggered.

Football Transfers has now reported that Arsenal are leading Chelsea and Barcelona in the race for Williams and are in pole position for the 22-year-old Spain international winger.

The report has revealed that Arsenal are ‘prepared to offer him £200,000 per week on a five-year deal, bringing his yearly earnings to £10.4m, a figure his representatives have already indicated would be accepted if he chooses to move to North London’.

Latest Arsenal news: Viktor Gyokeres meeting, Leroy Sane swoop

Arsenal are keen on a summer deal for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, according to a report in Portugal.

The Gunners have reportedly requested a formal meeting with the striker’s agent.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United are also interested in Gyokeres, who worked with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is on Arsenal’s radar, with the north London outfit reportedly ready to make a swoop for the Germany international, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are said to be looking to raid Liverpool for Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

