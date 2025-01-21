Matheus Cunha is pushing to leave Wolves THIS MONTH after manager Vitor Pereira publicly criticised the forward and Arsenal are very interested in a deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The Midlands side are having a dismal season and currently sit 17th in the table – only outside the relegation zone on goal difference – but Cunha has still impressed.

Cunha, 25, has notched 10 goals and four assists in the Premier League this term. His performances have caught the attention of Arsenal and other sides, including Manchester United.

During Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday night, in which Cunha got an assist, the forward looked visibly frustrated and went straight down the tunnel at full-time.

It’s fair to say new manager Pereira wasn’t best pleased. “I had this conversation in the dressing room,” Pereira said. ‘He [Cunha] can be frustrated because he wants to win, but everybody in the team wants to win.

“I don’t like this body language. I want someone as a captain trying to help the team – running, suffering, fighting together. This is something I can understand. Next time, I will not understand. This [going straight down the tunnel] is something that cannot happen again.”

On the transfer speculation potentially affecting Cunha’s performances, Pereira added: “It’s human that the players start to be a little bit… it’s normal in football.”

Arsenal, Man Utd interested in Matheus Cunha

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that there is a possibility Cunha could leave Wolves this month after the player has made it clear that he is ready to join a side challenging in the biggest competitions.

As previously reported, Arsenal have identified Cunha as a top target and have been in constant communication with his agents.

The Gunners are well placed to move for Cunha and sources suggest they could submit a £50million bid for the Wolves star before the January window closes and the opportunity to get him fades.

Arsenal aren’t alone in their interest and as mentioned, we understand that Man Utd are in the frame for Cunha.

Ruben Amorim’s side would prefer to make a move in the summer as they don’t have a huge amount of PSR wiggle room this month. That is likely to cost Man Utd in the race for Cunha as he is ready to go and actively pushing to leave Wolves.

Wolves want to keep the Brazilian international and their position has been clear all month, but Pereira has also stated that any signs of poor attitude from the player will not be tolerated, causing a rift between the pair.

Cunha’s agency, The Bertolucci Sports Group, already have a good relationship with Arsenal as Gunners centre-back Gabriel is also on their books and is a key player for Arteta.

Arsenal round-up: Igor Jesus talks / Kieran Tierney to leave

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal have held talks with Botafogo striker Igor Jesus about a potential move this month.

Arsenal are considering signing a new centre-forward this month, to cover for injured star Gabriel Jesus, before bringing in a bigger name in the summer.

Botafogo star Jesus could be available for around €30million (£25.4m / $31.2m) and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners submit a bid.

In other news, Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney is set to pre-agree a deal to rejoin former club Celtic on a free transfer this summer, barring any twists.

The Hoops have been pushing to bring Tierney back to Celtic Park for some time and look set to get their man.

