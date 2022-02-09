Arsenal have already ‘completed’ first summer signing, as transfer costs revealed

Clarification of the figures has arrived after reports confirmed Arsenal have already completed their first signing for the summer well in advance.

Arsenal only made one signing for their first team in the January transfer window. Auston Trusty joined from MLS side Colorado Rapids, who took him straight back on loan. Now, the Gunners are making another signing from the USA.

They have been heavily linked with a swoop for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner in recent weeks. The secret has got out to the extent that his current manager has confirmed a deal is practically done.

Now, it is all set to be confirmed for the summer. According to Football.London, the deal has been “completed” pending a medical and work permit.

Arsenal will pay £4.5m up front before a further £3m in add-ons could top up the transfer cost to £7.5m.

Then, Turner will put pen to paper on a four-year contract. Arsenal will retain the option to extend it into a fifth year, meaning he could be theirs until 2027.

The deal can only go through in the summer, though, so Turner will have to wait to make his Premier League move.

Turning 28 in June, he will provide competition for number one Aaron Ramsdale. It looks likely that current deputy Bernd Leno will leave in search of better opportunities elsewhere.

Newcastle have been tipped to take the Germany international, for example, who still wants to fight for a place in his country’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Arsenal will not stand in their former first-choice’s way. With Turner arriving to replace him, they should have their goalkeeping hierarchy all sorted.

Attack one of outfield areas for Arsenal to focus on

Their attention can then turn to the outfield positions, where there are a number of decisions to make.

For example, Arsenal’s attack could evolve by the summer. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already left, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both due to be out of contract.

Both look likely to leave, and details of where Lacazette may end up have been spilling out. Indeed, his former club Lyon are making no secret of their interest in taking him back.

Their head of recruitment, Bruno Cheyrou, said: “I’m not telling you that we’ll manage to bring back Lacazette, but we need to try. Without selling dreams to anyone, we will try to be as ambitious as possible in the players we will want to recruit.

“I had the chance to follow Lyon’s European campaign for beIN Sports three or four years ago, and [Corentin] Tolisso and Lacazette were largely above everyone. And if Lacazette could return with experience acquired in England… Who would be against Lacazette’s return?”

In the event he doesn’t renew his contract, Arsenal will be in the market for a replacement up front. But they may already have the answer…

