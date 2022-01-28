Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign MLS standout Matt Turner from New England Revolution in a move that will spell the end of one star’s Gunners career, per reports.

Matt Turner, 27, is currently the No1 goalkeeper for the USA. The New England Revolution star first broke into the national side in 2021 and has since established himself as his country’s first choice between the sticks. Indeed, Turner was again selected in goal for the USA’s clash with El Salvador on Thursday night.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Turner has reached an agreement to sign with Arsenal.

Romano tweeted the move is a ‘done deal’ and ‘confirmed’. A ‘full agreement’ has reportedly been reached worth ‘€7m (£5.8m) plus €3m (£2.5m) [in] bonuses.’

The news was backed up in principle by a prior report from the Daily Mail, and both sources agreed Matt Turner will move to north London in the summer.

At that point, it is expected his arrival will have a direct impact on Arsenal’s plans for Bernd Leno.

The German, 29, has had to play second fiddle to summer recruit Aaron Ramsdale this season. His unhappiness at being relegated to the bench has been made clear. As such, Arsenal will now look to move Leno on with an adequate replacement now lined up.

Leno will have just 12 months remaining on his contract in the summer. To avoid losing him for free, they will push for a permanent sale and two early suitors have been named.

The Mail already put former club Bayer Leverkusen and cash-rich Newcastle in the frame for a summer swoop.

Turner’s transfer was the second permanent deal Arsenal had sanctioned within 24 hours…

Aston Villa complete curious Arsenal raid

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have completed a surprise deal to sign Calum Chambers on a permanent basis from Arsenal, it has been confirmed.

There were no links with Calum Chambers until the deal was announced, but it has been confirmed by both clubs on Thursday evening.

The transfer is permanent and Chambers has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract until 2025.

Capable of playing at right-back or centre-half, he will provide cover in the Villa backline.

His contract with the Gunners was due to expire in the summer, but he has found a way out in advance. It leaves Arsenal with just Cedric Soares as backup to main right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu. At centre-back, they are stuck with just Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Rob Holding.

Some reports have claimed that Villa have not had to pay a transfer fee for Chambers.

