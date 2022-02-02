Arsenal’s capture of American goalkeeper Matt Turner has been confirmed by his current manager at New England Revolution.

The 27-year-old, capped on 13 occasions by the USMNT, is set to join the Gunners this summer. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on January 28 that the move is a done deal.

Arsenal will pay the MLS outfit an initial €7million (£5.8m), although the transfer could reach €10m (£8.3m) due to add-ons.

Turner will arrive at the Emirates to provide competition for first-choice shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

His signing could be the end for German keeper Bernd Leno, who fell down the pecking order earlier this season amid Ramsdale’s fine form.

Leno is Arsenal’s number one on paper but that is certainly not the case when it comes to match days. He hasn’t featured in the Premier League since the 5-0 thrashing by Manchester City in August.

Leno is attracting attention from Newcastle and has reportedly held two rounds of talks with Newcastle United.

Matt Turner future explained

New England Revolution boss Bruce Arena was recently asked about Turner’s move to the Premier League. He revealed there were no potential hiccups on the horizon.

“If it hasn’t been fully executed, it will be,” he told reporters (via the Evening Standard).

Turner will not be the only MLS star to join Mikel Arteta’s side in the summer. On deadline day, the Gunners announced the signing of defender Auston Trusty from Colorado Rapids.

The 6ft 4in centre-half will spend the next few months back on loan with the Rapids. Arsenal’s article confirming his capture suggested he could spend the 2022-23 campaign on loan at a European side to gain more experience.

Ian Wright weighs in on Aubameyang exit

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ian Wright has given his verdict on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s January exit. The 32-year-old has joined Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer.

“He’s taken a massive cut to go there and he’s willing to do that,” the pundit said.

“With all the people saying he’s just signed a contract and just clocked off, he got offered the same money he’s on at Arsenal to go to Saudi Arabia.

“We’re talking about somebody who is a very colourful individual and plays football with a smile on his face. When it’s not right you can see it’s not right for him and it’s not about the money.

“Because he’s himself, he’s very colourful, people can easily get that mixed up. When he came to this country everybody talked about him as this party animal, but he’s not like that at all. He’s a family man. He’s a family family that likes colourful clothes and colourful cars, but scores goals.

“The saddest thing for me was that we don’t know what’s happened. I’m not really bothered to know what has happened now with him and Mikel. What couldn’t be healed in a time where we need goals.”

