Juventus boss Max Allegri won’t let Arthur Melo go to Arsenal without a fight, while Aaron Ramsey’s Premier League return is all but confirmed.

Arsenal are chasing the signature of Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo this month. The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour in Turin, leading to rampant speculation of a loan move to Arsenal.

The Gunners have been tipped to secure a loan deal for the combative midfielder. They would reportedly prefer a six-month spell, though Juventus want a longer commitment.

Juve are believed to favour an 18-month loan. The Daily Express recently reported a six-month loan would only be acceptable if an option to buy were included. Thus far, there has been liuttle indication Arsenal want Arthur beyond this season.

Now, via Fabrizio Romano, Allegri has fired a warning to any suitor chasing Arthur.

When asked specifically about the Arsenal links, the Juve boss said: “This is our team and we’re not going to change anything. Arthur’s part of Brazil national team, he’s an important player”.

Romano qualified those quotes by stating Juventus are ‘not accepting’ Arsenal’s six-month loan proposal. To make a deal happen, Arsenal will seemingly have to make a stronger commitment.

Aaron Ramsey certain to leave, Prem talks ongoing

Allegri also spoke about the future of another player with an Arsenal connection – Aaron Ramsey.

The 31-year-old ex-Gunner is out in the cold in Turin and has been heavily rumoured to be nearing a Premier League return.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle are the two clubs drawing the strongest links. Ramsey was stated to be open to working under Patrick Vieira at Selhurst Park. However, the Daily Mail later poured cold water on the move.

Ramsey’s financial demands wouldn’t prove a problem for Newcastle if they firmed up their interest. And according to Allegri, Ramsey is certain to leave this month.

Via Romano, Allegri said: “Aaron’s not with the team as he’s set to leave the club”.

Romano added ‘talks are ongoing’ regarding his ‘Premier League comeback’. Though to precisely which club, the Italian did not say.

Klopp lays Arsenal transfer groundwork

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp laid the first foundation towards a future Liverpool deal with Arsenal when promising Gabriel Martinelli will have a “proper career”.

Klopp has seen first hand how quickly Arsenal’s Brazilian forward is developing this season. The 20-year-old has forced his way into Mikel Arteta’s starting elevens in recent months, and played 90 minutes in each leg of the EFL Cup semi-final clashes between the Reds and Gunners.

When reflecting on Liverpool’s semi-final victory, Klopp waxed lyrical about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back provided both assists for Diogo Jota’s goals, but it was his defensive effort against the ultra-threatening Martinelli that pleased Klopp the most.

“I thought he did outstandingly well defensively last night,” Klopp said of Alexander-Arnold (via the Metro). “Little Martinelli, we will talk about this player in the future, I can promise.

“If he is without major injuries he will have a proper career. So it’s really good what Trent did there against him.”

