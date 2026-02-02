Arsenal make shock decision on ‘likely’ Mikel Merino replacement after late enquiry for Bayern Munich star

Arsenal are ‘more likely’ to NOT make a midfield signing on deadline day, despite sources confirming a late enquiry for a Bayern Munich star amid Mikel Merino’s injury woes, as they’ll reportedly look internally for a replacement.

Merino, 29, has established himself as one of the Gunners’ most important players since his £32million move from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2024.

But Arsenal have confirmed that Merino will be out for an “extended period”, and that has led to Arsenal considering a late swoop to sign a new midfielder, as reported by David Ornstein.

Newcastle star Sandro Tonali was also linked with a switch to the Emirates earlier today, though Magpies sources were quick to deny that any contact had been made for the Italian.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has confirmed to us that Arsenal have made enquiries for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretska on deadline day.

His signing in the coming hours is considered unlikely, but he has been floated as a potential option by intermediaries, sources confirm.

According to journalist Miguel Delaney, Arsenal are likely to give 16-year-old sensation Max Dowman more game time rather than sign a replacement for Merino.

Delaney said on X: ‘Arsenal have been surveying options given Merino injury but more likely they leave it, as there’s an awareness Dowman can step up.

‘They’re conscious he has to be managed well at his age, but also looks ready for impact moments.’

Arsenal make decision on Merino replacement as triple signing eyed

Dowman is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe. He has made five senior Arsenal appearances so far, and has signed a ‘pre-contract agreement’ to commit his long-term future to the London side.

Arteta has confirmed that Dowman is “quite close” to returning to full fitness after an injury of his own – good timing with Merino set to be absent for longer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are pushing to win the race for 18-year-old Hearts striker James Wilson in an eye-catching deadline day deal, with Tottenham competing for his signature.

But they are also plotting a move for 17-year-old Blackburn Rovers striker Igor Tyjon, and have reportedly launched a bid for him today.

Arsenal have also made a move for St Mirren’s 18-year-old winger Evan Mooney – so three exciting young additions are possible before the deadline.

