Arsenal record-breaker Max Dowman has been making headlines again, this time on international duty with England’s Under-19s, while David Raya has named the one ‘incredible’ comparison the Gunners sensation has with Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal.

After becoming the youngest-ever player in Champions League history in Arsenal’s recent win Slavia Prague, the attacking sensation now has his eyes on another prize – one owned by Barca star Yamal.

The 15-year-old is aiming to surpass Yamal‘s mark as the youngest Champions League starter, with the Spain international 16 years and 83 days old when he started for Barcelona against Porto in 2023.

For now, though, he’s away with England and was in the headlines again as he started the Euro 2026 qualifier against Lithuania and earned the Three Lions a penalty in a 2-0 win.

Lithuanian defenders struggled to handle Dowman’s ace and trickery throughout as the Arsenal star played just over an hour of the contest.

He looks likely to be involved again when Will Antwi’s face Latvia on Saturday, before taking on Scotland three days later.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player as Saliba signs new long-term deal

What Dowman and Lamine Yamal share in common

Meanwhile, as Dowman chases Yamal’s Champions League record, Arsenal stopper David Raya has named the one crucial quality that he believes the pair currently share.

The duo are two of the world’s most talented wingers, albeit at different stages of their careers, with Yamal a Ballon d’Or runner-up this year.

But despite the relative difference in experience between the two, Raya told an ESPN interview how he believes they are similar.

“I would not ever compare two players, even less two players with that quality. They are two very different players,” Raya said. “But where they are similar is that when they go out onto the pitch, they enjoy it. They are always playing with a smile that it seems that they are playing in the school.

“They go out there to play, to have a good time. It is clear that they compete to help the team, but that naturalness in the way they play football, and at the level they’re playing, is incredible.”

Raya went on to hail Dowman’s ability at such a young age, adding: “He’s 15, he’s turning 16 at the end of the year. He’s incredible.

“Obviously, we don’t share that much in the dressing room because he’s not allowed with the rules and everything. But sharing the pitch is the maturity that he shows on the pitch, the willingness that he has just to enjoy and to be himself, to take on players, and always with a smile on his face is incredible.

“We’ve been trending with him since he was 14 years old, so very impressed with him and his quality his qualities as a player.”

Latest Arsenal news: Huge Arteta future update; Berta masterclass signing

First up, Mikel Arteta has entered the final 18 months of his Arsenal contract, and TEAMtalk sources have explained why supporters have no reason to be concerned, as the club push for the Premier League title this season.

Elsewhere, Arsenal are reportedly in talks to add Napoli’s head of scouting Maurizio Micheli to their recruitment team, in what would be a real coup from Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta.

And finally, The Gunners are determined to stop Nico Paz from joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2026 and are trying to convince him to move to Emirates Stadium instead, according to a report, but another source has revealed that the Como playmaker’s decision has already been made.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.