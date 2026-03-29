Supreme Arsenal talent Max Dowman has been urged to quit the club as soon as possible amid fears his career will completely stagnate under the management of Mikel Arteta.

The 16-year-old became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history earlier this month when put the gloss on a 2-0 Premier League win against Everton.

Dowman’s stunning impact in north London this season even led to suggestions that a World Cup call-up for England could be on the cards, taking priority over his GCSEs in the process.

The teenage attacker’s hopes of more game time for Arsenal ahead of the showpiece tournament in North America may even have grown after Noni Madueke suffered an injury with England against Uruguay on Friday night, while Bukayo Saka was also sent back to the club with an injury of his own and will miss Tuesday’s friendly with Japan.

However, talkSPORT presenter Adrian Durham has reasoned why Dowman needs to depart Arsenal as quickly as he can, highlighting the career trajectories of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly as evidence of why he should move on.

Dowman’s fellow Hale End Academy graduates also made eye-catching breakthroughs last term, but Nwaneri is now on loan at Marseille and Lewis-Skelly cannot get a look in as he continues to be linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

“Max Dowman needs to leave Arsenal as soon as possible,” Durham said.

“Dowman has seen Myles Lewis-Skelly’s career derailed by Mikel Arteta. He’s not even third choice left-back now – [Piero] Hincapie and [Riccardo] Calafiori ahead of him in a Wembley final.

“He was a midfielder in the youth team and got to a Youth Cup final in midfield.

“Even with [Martin] Zubimendi looking like a League One player, [Declan] Rice’s numbers are shocking and [Mikel] Merino injured. Lewis-Skelly isn’t going to get a look in there, he’s third choice left-back.

“He’s surely on his way.”

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Dowman just another ‘tick in Arteta’s box’

As for the treatment of Nwaneri, Durham added: “He’s [Dowman] also seen another youth team product Ethan Nwaneri used to boost Arteta’s ego – ‘look at me, I play young players’ – and yet in their title season he’s sent to Marseille with no recall clause which is total disrespect.

“So Max Dowman needs to take a look at these things and realise that he’s just another tick in Mikel Arteta’s box.

“It’s all about Arteta, it’s not about Dowman and if he stays there, Arteta will keep signing right wingers for money until Max Dowman realises Arteta is just not that into him. That’s the reality of it.

“[Bukayo] Saka is playing like me this season. He’s never going to be dropped. [Noni] Madueke played in the cup final like he didn’t even know what a football was. They are both ahead of Dowman on that right hand side.

“Arsenal were sinking fast in that cup final. Embarrassed on the big stage. They needed something special and yet Arteta did not bring Max Dowman on.

“He didn’t bring on the true starboy that saved Arsenal in the Everton game in the Premier League.

“Here’s the thing, the cup final proved what a lot of people think – Arsenal aren’t that good.

“They’re going to win the title, not because they’re special, they’re winning it because City have been below standard, Chelsea are a ridiculous football club, Liverpool have had an impossible situation to deal with since last summer and Man United stuck with [Ruben] Amorim for far too long.

“So Dowman can look at Nwaneri being told he’s not going to get a game at 10, they’d rather spend big on [Eberechi] Eze or play [Kai Havertz there which is ridiculous.

“Look at Lewis-Skelly going backwards in his career. He even got into the England team and Arteta just discarded him and he’s not going to go to the World Cup.”

And in a final plea to the Arsenal talent, Durham added: “Max Dowman don’t follow their path. Forget who your family supports, that’s irrelevant now. Think about your career, go find a stage your talents deserve.

“Barcelona, Real Madrid, wherever it is. Go find a coach who will get the very best out of you and bring you success in your career.

“You deserve better than Arsenal.”

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More Arsenal news: Two exits Exclusive; Kvaratskhelia signing blow

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in two Arsenal attacking stars ahead of the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Elsewhere, the chances of Arsenal signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in what could be a British record transfer have been emphatically dismissed – with Fabrizio Romano backing up what TEAMtalk sources said on the speculation earlier this month.

Finally, Premier League legend Steven Gerrard has urged Mikel Arteta to replace two Arsenal players this summer and upgrade a key area of his front three.