Real Madrid are planning to make an ‘offer’ for a second Arsenal star after William Saliba, according to a Spanish report, as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta indicates whether he could leave anytime soon.

Madrid have long been linked with Saliba, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting back in May that the Arsenal and France international central defender is Los Blancos’ dream target despite the Spanish and European giants signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Reports in Spain in recent days have claimed that after facing a setback in their quest to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool, Madrid are now focusing on Saliba.

Even though the defender has publicly said that he hopes to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Gunners soon, Madrid have already made an ‘offer’ to Arsenal for Saliba.

Fichajes has reported that it is not just Saliba that Madrid want to prise away from Arsenal, with Max Dowman on the radar of the north London club’s too.

While noting that Dowman’s ‘technique, vision, and maturity on the pitch’ has seen him being recognised ‘as one of the most exciting players of his generation’, the Spanish news outlet has reported that Madrid have been following the 15-year-old for months.

The Madrid scouts have been hugely impressed with Dowman, with Los Blancos ready to make ‘an early offer’ for the Arsenal attacking midfielder.

Madrid are aware that signing young and talented players will be fiercely competitive in the coming years and are want to get ahead of the competition.

Fichajes has noted that although 15-year-old Dowman is a minor, ‘transfer market rules allow for international deals under certain conditions, something that has already been seen with other early signings’.

Dowman scored 15 goals and gave five assists in 15 Under-18 Premier League appearances and found the back of the net once in four UEFA Youth League games last season.

The teenager also played in the FA Youth Cup for Arsenal in the 2024/25 campaign, scoring three goals in three matches.

Why Max Dowman from Arsenal to Real Madrid is unlikely

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable news outlets, so the claim that Madrid are planning to make an ‘offer’ for Dowman has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Dowman is only 15 now, and Madrid will be fully aware that he will not be able to play for them until he turns 18.

FIFA regulations prohibit Under-16 players at clubs in the Premier League from moving to Spanish teams except under exceptional circumstances, such as parents relocating to Spain.

Moreover, Arsenal themselves are keen to keep Dowman and allow him to progress at the club.

Following the attacking midfielder’s exceptional performance against Newcastle United in a pre-season friendly match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta raved about the 15-year-old, who, due to safeguarding issues, is not even allowed to get changed in the Gunners’ dressing room.

The Sun quotes Arteta as saying about Dowman: “Yeah, it is special. Obviously what he’s done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old.

“We are extremely happy to have him. I think again the environment that he’s around in.

“His family, the people at the club and around the academy as well, super helpful because they put him into this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first time.”

Madrid are not the only club that have been linked with Dowman, with a report in June reporting that Barcelona and Manchester City have also been impressed with the Arsenal youngster.

