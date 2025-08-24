Arsenal have shattered Tottenham Hotspur’s transfer record for a signing from the Republic of Ireland, with three sources revealing that the Gunners are on the verge of sealing a deal for Victor Ozhianvuna, as his Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley’s previous comments on the midfielder come to light.

It has been a hugely eventful summer transfer window for Arsenal so far, with sporting director Andrea Berta making seven new signings for manager Arteta. Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga are the new players in the Gunners’ squad.

The north London club are not finished yet, though, with Arsenal said to be keen on a loan deal for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as well.

Arsenal have also sewn up a deal for Victor Ozhianvuna, with the 16-year-old set to sign a pre-contract with the Gunners and team up with the Premier League giants when he turns 18.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have ‘agreed a deal’ with Ozhianvuna’s club Shamrock Rovers.

The fee is ‘expected to surpass’ what Tottenham paid for Mason Melia in February 2024.

Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals Tottenham paid St Patrick’s Athletic an initial £1.6million (€1.85m, $2.1m) for Melia, with the 17-year-old forward to team up with Spurs in January 2026 after he turns 18 in September.

Arsenal will pay Shamrock Rovers €2m (£1.7m, $2.3m) for Ozhianvuna, who will move to the Premier League giants in January 2027 after he turns 18, according to The Irish Independent, Adding that it will be a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The Times has also mentioned the fee, adding that it will ‘break’ the League of Ireland transfer record that Tottenham hold for Melia.

The Athletic has reported that Ozhianvuna has ‘already completed his medical’, with the deal expected to be finalised early next week, noting that the right-footed midfielder ‘typically plays on the left’.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal agree deal to sign 16 year old Irish talent Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers. Deal done in principle, waiting to sign all documents but green light from all sides to get it sealed in January 2027, as @McDonnellDan reveals. 4.5 year contract for Ozhianvuna. pic.twitter.com/9i8myMO16P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2025

READ NEXT: 🔴⚪ Every completed Arsenal transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Arsenal-bound Victor Ozhianvuna is ‘special’

Despite being only 16 years of age, Ozhianvuna is already playing first-team football for Shamrock Rovers.

The right-winger has made 15 appearances for the League of Ireland Premier Division club in the 2025 campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to Transfermarkt.

Rovers manager Stephen Bradley is a huge fan of Ozhianvuna and raved about him while reflecting on his goal in the 4-0 FAI Cup win over Wexford.

Bradley told Extra Time about Ozhianvuna on July 19: “He works on that all the time, him and Michael (Noonan) every day are on the training ground.

“He missed one in the Aviva against Bohs, a different type, and since that day, he has been practicing every day different types of balls across the box, finishing.

“He wouldn’t have done that six months ago, the calmness to understand the pace on the ball and connect with it, his balance and body shape looks simple, but there is so much that’s gone into that finish.

“I am delighted for him. He recognised in the Aviva that day that he should have scored, he has gone on to work on it.

“It’s never about keeping him under wraps, it’s about minding him and putting him in and out at the right times.

“As the pitches get better, especially here (in Tallaght), then you can play him. Because of the type he is, he’s a dribbler, he likes to get at people.

“If you play him on bogs or bobbly pitches, it’s not his type. So, it’s about getting him to understand that, because he wants to play every minute of every game.

“But he is a really special talent. I think that is quite clear to see. You will see that more and more as he goes.

“There are so many more layers to him; he can play inside, he can be the 10, he can play off the right, off the front-man.”

Latest Arsenal news: Bayern Munich raid, Danny Murphy advice

Bayern Munich have been linked with a late move for an Arsenal star, with the defending Bundesliga champions in the market for an attacking player.

Arsenal will hold talks to sign one of Europe’s best players, but Premier League rivals Liverpool are also on his hunt.

Pundit Danny Murphy has exclusively told TEAMtalk that Arsenal should have signed a Premier League striker instead of securing the services of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP.

POLL: Who will win the Premier League in 2025/26?