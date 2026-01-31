Medical PASSED with Arsenal to complete transfer for shock fee TODAY

Arsenal will release a statement later today regarding the permanent sale of a star who’s generating the club a monumental loss.

By and large, Arsenal have got it right in the transfer market over recent years. There are question marks hanging over a few of their big-money buys – most notably Viktor Gyokeres – but overall, there’s plenty more hits than misses.

It’s a good thing they’ve been on the money too, given the club have generally struggled to recoup sizeable fees when letting players go.

Indeed, you might be surprised to learn Arsenal’s record sale remains the £35m they received when offloading Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool all the way back in 2017.

And in an all too familiar tale in north London, Arsenal are now primed to sell a player for around 25 times less than the fee they paid.

The Gunners spent £32m (add-ons included) when buying Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City in 2022.

Zinchenko made an instant impact at The Emirates, but future arrivals for the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber, plus the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly, reduced his influence.

Zinchenko was loaned out to Nottingham Forest ahead of the current campaign and barely featured in the first half of the season.

A new exit solution was sought in the winter window and after initially agreeing a new loan to Ajax, it was determined a permanent transfer would be more appropriate given Zinchenko is out of contract in the summer.

A deal worth just €1.5m / £1.3m was agreed and Zinchenko flew to Amsterdam on Friday to take a medical.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old Ukrainian passed his medical and has already signed his contract with Ajax. The deal is set to be officially announced later today.

“Oleksandr Zinchenko has passed his medical and signed his contract at the club,” wrote Romano on X.

“All counter signed by Arsenal for €1.5m deal completed. Official statement today.”

