A high-earning Arsenal star is in the dark about his future in north London

One of the Premier League’s highest paid players is completely in the dark about whether he’ll be at Arsenal next season, though some clarity on his future has emerged.

Arsenal look destined to fall short in the Premier League, though after thrashing Real Madrid 5-1 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, an even bigger prize could await.

However, one Arsenal player who isn’t likely to play any kind of significant role in the club’s quest for a first UCL title is Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal signed the winger via a season-long loan back in August. The Gunners secured favourable terms in their agreement with Chelsea and are believed to be covering just 30 percent of his giant £325,000-a-week salary.

Sterling has been used sparingly by Mikel Arteta and opportunities remained in curiously short supply even when Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were both sidelined through injury.

The deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy and the expectation is Sterling won’t be signed to a permanent deal by the Gunners.

But according to a fresh update from The Daily Mail, Sterling along with his representatives are in the dark about Arsenal’s plans.

The report stated: ‘Neither Raheem Sterling nor his camp have been told by Arsenal that he will not be signed permanently after his season-long loan expires, despite such speculation.

‘No conversations have been held between the relevant parties in relation to next term as the focus right now is only on their respective run-ins. As far as Sterling is aware, no decision has yet been reached on his future.

‘While it is entirely possible the 30-year-old will return to Chelsea this summer, confirmation will not come until the end of the season once talks have taken place.’

But while Arsenal are seemingly still to make up their mind, the stance back at parent club Chelsea is crystal clear…

Chelsea plans for Raheem Sterling

Back in March The Athletic declared Chelsea don’t see much benefit at all in loaning Sterling out for a second time.

Instead, they are planning to sell the 30-year-old on a permanent basis.

One option open to the club is terminating Sterling’s contract which still has two years left to run.

However, the report stressed the Blues have ruled out paying Sterling off. If he is returned by Arsenal and is to leave Stamford Bridge for a second time, the club’s heavily favoured outcome is sale.

