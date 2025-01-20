Midfielder rejects Arsenal and agrees alternate move, as Gunners quickly find dazzling replacement

A midfielder rejected an approach from Arsenal BEFORE agreeing to join a European giant instead, though reports claim Mikel Arteta’s side have a worthy alternative in mind.

The bulk of the headlines regarding transfers at Arsenal this month are revolving around the striker position. Arteta has confirmed his side are actively exploring deals for a new frontman after Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

However, bubbling under the surface is Arsenal’s intention to bolster their midfield ranks. Martin Zubimendi is expected to join at season’s end, while Arsenal are seeking out a younger option too.

According to a fresh update from TBR Football, The Gunners made a move for Hoffenheim star, Tom Bischof.

The 19-year-old is already a guaranteed starter with the Bundesliga side despite his tender age and is viewed as ‘one of the most talented young midfielders in Germany.’

Bischof is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and a number of clubs put their projects to the Germany youth international.

Arsenal were among them, though TBR Football state he rejected the club in favour of signing for the biggest team in Germany – Bayern Munich.

Explaining Bischof’s thinking, the report added: ‘the prospect of playing for the German giants was too tempting for the youngster to decline.’

And according to Sky Germany, Bischof to Bayern Munich next summer is a done deal.

Taking to X, reporter Florian Plettenberg wrote: “Tom Bischof will join FC Bayern!

“The 19-year-old top talent from TSG Hoffenheim has decided on a free transfer to Bayern in the summer. Medical is scheduled for next week (Author’s note: now this week).

“Vincent Kompany and Max Eberl convinced the midfielder to make the move. Currently, NO loan is planned for the summer.”

Arsenal turn to Norwegian sensation

According to Norwegian outlet TV2, Arsenal are well placed to sign Rosenborg starlet, Sverre Nypan.

TEAMtalk revealed back on December 18 that a multitude of high-powered clubs – including Man Utd – were in talks with the Norwegian midfielder’s camp.

Others who’d scouted the player included Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea are also keen on the talented youngster.

The Rosenborg midfielder, 18, is already making a huge impact in his home country after scooping the Eliteserien (Norwegian top division) Young Player of the Year in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

However, ahead of the new Norwegian season kicking off in February, Rosenborg look set to cash in on their prized asset.

TV2 reported the race to land Nypan involving many of Europe’s biggest sides is ‘nearing a conclusion.’

The number of clubs who remain in contention has been narrowed down, with the report claiming Man Utd are NOT among the final candidates.

However, Arsenal as well as Manchester City are among those who remain and ‘a decision regarding Nypan’s future is imminent.’

Suggesting Nypan will decide to move to the Premier League, TV2 labelled the English top flight a ‘hot destination’ in the eyes of the player.

On the subject of cost, the report concluded a Nypan deal is expected to set the buying club back 150million Norwegian Krone, which converts to around £10.8million.