Agent tees up ‘mega-transfer’ to Arsenal after enquiry for new Eden Hazard

The agent of rising Belgium star Mika Godts has discussed his client’s future amid interest from major clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona and Roma.

Godts is a 20-year-old left winger who has been compared to former Chelsea and Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard due to his electrifying style of play and elite potential. Godts loves to take on opposition defenders before cutting inside on his stronger right foot and either finishing or playing in a team-mate.

Godts’ superb blend of pace, dribbling skills and vision has marked him out as one of the Eredivisie’s best talents.

This season, he has registered 10 goals and nine assists in 29 appearances for Ajax, which includes a brace during their 2-2 league draw with Excelsior on February 1.

As per Dutch source Voetbal International, Arsenal have begun teeing up a potential move for Godts by making an enquiry into his availability.

Barcelona, Roma, Napoli and Stuttgart have all been in touch about a possible transfer, too.

Ajax made it clear the Belgium U21 international would not be going anywhere in January, though a deal could be struck this summer for €15-20million (£13-17m).

Belgian outlet Sporza have now sat down with Godts’ agent, Niels De Jonck, to discuss what might happen next.

When asked about the huge interest in the player, De Jonck replied: “Logical, given his figures.”

The representative went on to suggest Godts could leave Ajax in a ‘mega-transfer’ this summer. “Leaving Ajax [in January] was absolutely out of the question,” he added.

“He has a major goal: to play at least 100 matches [currently has 96]. He wants to be part of that club, so a transfer was out of the question anyway.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal told ‘significant’ bid will seal Godts deal

“Together with Youri Baas, Godts should be Ajax’s next mega-transfer. The financial need to sell has disappeared in Amsterdam, but they won’t refuse a significant amount.”

Arsenal are on the lookout for an electric new left winger who could prove more deadly than Gabriel Martinelli in front of goal. Godts is one option being considered, though he is still a raw talent, which means it may take him a couple of seasons to surpass Martinelli.

In terms of ready-made targets, Mikel Arteta is known to be a huge admirer of frustrated Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Returning to Godts, we revealed on December 22 that Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur have added the youngster to their shortlist after he left scouts impressed.

Arsenal: Double signing possible; new Bournemouth target

Arsenal to ‘break the bank’ on sensational £113m double South American signing – reports

Arsenal ‘register interest’ in signing outstanding Bournemouth star as change of agents points to HUGE transfer plans

Barcelona want ‘aggressive’ Arsenal winger in €45m deal as Moroccan star tickles Mikel Arteta’s fancy