Arsenal: Arteta selects £100m January top target with Zubimendi sold in masterplan

Arsenal want a specific type of forward in January and of four targets, Mikel Arteta has chosen a £100m-rated player as his favourite, though Martin Zubimendi may have to be sacrificed.

Arsenal’s quality and depth in defence and midfield are the envy of all their Premier League rivals. However, the same cannot be said of their attack.

Not only do the Premier League champions lack a world class winger or striker, but their depth was also curiously eroded over the summer.

Christos Tzolis arrived, though all four of Ethan Nwaneri (loan), Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus departed.

The lack of reliable firepower isn’t preventing Arsenal from winning matches, of course, with the rock solid defence ensuring Arsenal usually only need one goal to secure all three points.

However, it does ensure the Gunners rarely blow teams away, and may inhibit their chances of breaking their duck in the Champions League.

Accordingly, the latest from the Independent and their chief reporter, Miguel Delaney, states a specific type of winger is wanted in the upcoming January transfer window.

Arteta wants pace; installs Kroupi as No 1 target

Taking to X, Delaney wrote: ‘Arteta wants a transition winger, but no business likely without a sale – which may make Zubimendi key.

‘Top target is [Eli Junior] Kroupi but Bournemouth resistant to selling in January. Arsenal also looking at three other options.’

Kroupi came under strong consideration at bitter rivals Spurs over the summer. TEAMtalk reported Tottenham were on the cusp of bidding roughly £85m for the Frenchman who Bournemouth value at £100m, before Kroupi unfortunately suffered a fractured metatarsal in pre-season.

Kroupi has since made a full recovery and returned to first-team action, and as Delaney stated, the 20-year-old is Arsenal’s top attacking target heading into 2027.

What’s more, Kroupi has just been called up to the senior French national side for the first time, replacing Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram who pulled out through injury.

Detailing the other forwards making Arsenal’s four-man shortlist in an article on the Independent’s website, Delaney declared: ‘Arsenal are looking at Alex Baena, Endrick, Antonio Nusa and Junior Kroupi as potential winger signings, should they make a move in January.’

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rates Arsenal chances of signing Antonio Nusa

It’s pace Arteta desires the most, and while Kroupi has largely played as a striker for the Cherries, he’s equally adept at playing on the left flank too.

But as mentioned, a lucrative sale to balance the books may be required, and that’s where Zubimendi factors into the equation.

Martin Zubimendi a necessary sacrifice

The classy Spaniard would be a regular starter for virtually every other side in the Premier League, though at Arsenal, he’s fourth choice for two spots.

The summer signing of Bruno Guimaraes, combined with Myles Lewis-Skelly’s emergence as a top class midfielder, has not worked in Zubimendi’s favour. Of course, Declan Rice is the first name on the teamsheet in central areas too.

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27-year-old Zubimendi has racked up just 100 minutes of action in the Premier League this season. Understandably given his situation, transfer interest is rampant.

TEAMtalk understands Spain’s big three – Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid – are all interested in exploring a deal.

So too are Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, and from closer to home, Chelsea are admirers having sold Enzo Fernandez over the summer but failing to sign Lamine Camara after Monaco pulled the plug at the eleventh hour on deadline day.

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