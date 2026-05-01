Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor has accused Mikel Arteta of not trusting an Arsenal summer signing to play, when it’s very clear that a number of their key players are running on empty.

The Gunners earned a credible 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night, although the result means they have won only two of their last seven games in all competitions.

While Arsenal remain on course to reach their first Champions League final since 2006 and also have the chance to go six points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race when they host Fulham on Saturday, there have also been strong signs that the wheels are starting to come off.

Their struggles have been down, in large part, to some of their top players struggling with their fitness levels at a crunch stage of the season when every result counts.

Despite the performance in Madrid being improved on recent outings, the remaining weeks of the campaign are set to test Arteta’s squad strength to the full.

To that end, Agbonlahor has highlighted how the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi are beginning to show signs of tiredness due to the sheer number of gams they’ve been asked to play this season.

“What stood out for me last night [vs Atletico], and it stood out to me against Newcastle: players looking tired,” he told talkSPORT.

“They’re looking really tired. And I hope this doesn’t affect Arsenal. They’ve got a chance of winning two trophies.

“Could the tiredness in the squad affect them? They’ve played 57 games this season, Arsenal. Fulham, who they play on the weekend, have only played 41.

“When you watch Declan Rice, and especially on Saturday, he looks shattered when you watch him.”

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Agbonlahor baffled at continued Norgaard snubs

Rice and Zubimendi have been near-constant figures in Arsenal’s engine room this term, with both already playing over 50 matches in all competitions.

Indeed, there were calls from some Gunners fans after the recent loss to Bournemouth to bench Zubimendi, whose levels have clearly dropped after a strong first half of the campaign.

One player who would have been able to deliver respite to the likes of Rice and Zubimendi is summer signing Christian Norgaard, who joined in a bargain £15million deal from Brentford.

The Dane has been an unused substitute in five of Arsenal’s last six games, and has played just 56 minutes of league football this season, leaving Agbonlahor to suggest that the 32-year-old very clearly does not have the trust of his manager.

“I’m surprised Norgard hasn’t played a lot more this season because he was Brentford’s captain,” he added.

“I thought he was fantastic at Brentford. He doesn’t trust him at all. He’s played hardly any games this season.”

All eyes will now be on Arteta’s team sheet for the Fulham clash and how many changes he is likely/unlikely to make ahead of the return clash with Atletico next week.