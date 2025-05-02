Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big ‘admirer’ of Marcus Rashford and the forward’s future is still up in the air despite Aston Villa having an option to sign the Manchester United loanee.

The 27-year-old signed for Villa on loan in January and has notched four goals in six assists for Unai Emery’s side, who can sign him permanently for £40m.

However, whether Villa take up that option is still unclear. Rashford has picked up a hamstring injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

Rashford would also have to agree to join Villa permanently, so could wait for an alternative. According to The Mirror, Arsenal boss Arteta would be keen to bring him to the Emirates.

The report claims that Arteta is a ‘long-term admirer’ of the Man Utd loanee, and it’s suggested that Gunners would have at least enquired for him in January had a move been viable.

Arsenal couldn’t sign any more players on loan in January due to their domestic loan quota already being filled, otherwise it could’ve been a different story for Rashford.

Rashford, meanwhile, ‘wants to join a club permanently this summer’ and ‘wants to play Champions League football’, but the Arsenal ship is likely to have sailed, per the report.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘willing’ to sell Saliba to Real Madrid in exchange for ‘incredible’ midfielder

A new striker is Arsenal’s priority

Arsenal are gearing up for another big transfer window as Arteta looks to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League. This time, he’ll have the help of the Gunners’ new sporting director Andrea Berta, who arrives in high esteem.

As TEAMtalk has consistently reported, a new striker is a top priority for Arsenal, but with Rashford a left-winger who can play as a forward when required, he’s unlikely to come into the thinking.

The ‘dream’ target is Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but he’ll likely be impossible to sign this summer. Arsenal are also very keen on Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko, who have both been watched closely by Gunners scouts this season.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on April 28 that Arsenal could consider a shock move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku, who hasn’t been given much of a chance by Enzo Maresca.

As for Rashford, we understand that he is open to joining Barcelona and the Catalans would be interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou, if they are able to agree a deal with Man Utd.

Villa, of course, could still trigger the buy option clause. They will make a final decision on Rashford at the end of the season. What looks almost certain, however, is that Rashford won’t be playing for Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils again.

DON’T MISS: Arsenal striker targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Arsenal news

🔴 Arsenal target ‘ambitious’ move for £76m Turkish Del Piero and get instant response

🔴 Arsenal take a shine to Celtic’s best player as surprise £25m raid for ‘machine’ is touted

🔴 Elite striker told to REJECT Arsenal for Man Utd by ex-Gunner

Arsenal quiz: Biggest sale per year, 2018-2024