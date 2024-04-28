Mikel Arteta admits ‘inevitability’ over Arsenal transfer ‘mistakes’ as key man silences critics

Mikel Arteta admits it is ‘inevitable’ that Arsenal will make ‘mistakes’ in the transfer market after he was once again quizzed on the addition of Kai Havertz from Chelsea last summer.

The Germany international suffered a slow start to life at The Emirates but has managed to turn his form completely around and is now one of the first names on Arteta’s team sheet.

Havertz scored twice in a 5-0 rout of his old side Chelsea last time out and will be hoping to add more to his tally when the Gunners face Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday.

And ahead of the clash, which Arsenal will be favourites to win on current form, Arteta was quizzed about bringing in Havertz and insisted Arsenal will not always get it right when it comes to recruitment.

“It’s not my decision, it’s our decision,” Arteta said about Havertz swapping west London for north London last summer. “We were super aligned with the club’s vision, and then obviously on the sporting side, we made a recommendation.

“A lot of people were involved and then you need the ownership to back you as well, and make things happen.

“We were very convinced that they were characters first, they were players with the right qualities to fit within our model, our club, and sometimes it takes a bit of time, that’s inevitable.

“Sometimes you’re going to make mistakes, I try to minimise them, and try to at least generate the environment, and everything that the players need to fulfil their potential.”

Arteta relishing Postecoglou showdown

Meanwhile, Arteta insists that he is ready to ‘trick’ the Opta Supercomputer which currently has Manchester City beating the Gunners to the Premier League title again.

“I don’t know what to say, hopefully we can trick that computer and make it a bit higher!” Arteta added when told Arsenal had just a 26.6 per cent chance of winning the title for the first time in 20 years.

“Maybe it needs to upload the software, we need to help it to upload the software, or give it more tools. Hopefully we can change that!”

As for what to expect when he goes head-to-head with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou on Sunday, the Spaniard said: “I’m really impressed with what he’s done and also prior to that.

“I knew him when he was in the Australian national team, and when he was in Japan as well, I followed him when he was at Celtic, and he’s always been super clear with a really clear direction and identity of how his teams play, and I love the way his teams play. So, I think he’s been very good.”