Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta to bring Italy striker Pio Esposito to north London, a report has claimed, and previous speculation has tipped the Gunners and Manchester United to make ‘monstrous offers’.

Arsenal finally captured the centre-forward they had been craving last summer when they paid Sporting CP £64million for Viktor Gyokeres. So far, Arsenal’s new No 9 has managed 15 goals and two assists in 37 matches.

Gyokeres is a bruising striker who has the physicality to bully opposition defenders. Although, he is not as technically gifted as other elite goalscorers such as Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak, prompting some criticism.

Reports suggest Arsenal could re-enter the market to sign top-class competition for Gyokeres ahead of next season.

According to the latest from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan ace Esposito is one option being strongly considered.

Arteta was left both ‘fascinated and frightened’ when Esposito came off the bench to cause havoc during their Champions League clash in January.

Esposito may have come out on the losing side, but he made a big impression on Arteta by giving the Arsenal defence serious problems. The 20-year-old’s success even forced Arteta to bring usual starter Gabriel off the bench.

It is claimed that after the game, which Arsenal won 3-1, Arteta ‘immediately spoke to Berta’ to discuss Esposito’s potential capture.

Berta ‘had already anticipated the signing’ and ‘quickly contacted’ his counterpart at Inter, Piero Ausilio, to find out if a deal would be possible.

However, Berta was given a firm ‘no’, as Inter see Esposito as the future of their attack.

The 6ft 3in star’s game is improving rapidly, and he has registered seven goals and six assists in 36 appearances so far this term.

Arsenal were first linked with Esposito in February 14. There was then an update on February 26, with Calciomercato claiming Arsenal and Man Utd have both held initial talks to try and set up a move.

Arsenal fans would prefer Julian Alvarez signing

There has even been talk in Italy of a ‘monstrous offer’ arriving from Arsenal or United.

However, Inter intend to knock back all bids this summer. They are protected by Esposito’s contract, which runs for another four years.

Julian Alvarez would be the better striker signing for Arsenal anyway, as he is already established at the elite level.

The Gunners have held positive discussions with Alvarez’s camp as he plots his route out of Atletico Madrid. We revealed on February 22 that Arsenal are getting weekly updates about the Argentine’s situation.

