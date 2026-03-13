Mikel Arteta already ‘planning’ Arsenal tactics for €7m-a-year midfielder as Andrea Berta prepares ‘formal offer’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta already has a plan for Leon Goretzka, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk that the Gunners’ sporting director, Andrea Berta, is planning to make a formal offer to bring the Bayern Munich midfielder to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Goretzka has been on the books of Bayern since 2018 and has been superb for the Bundesliga club. The Germany international midfielder has won the Bundesliga title six times, the DFB-Pokal twice and the Champions League once with Bayern so far in his career.

The 31-year-old, though, will leave Bayern at the end of the season and will become a free agent.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Arsenal’s determination to sign Goretzka on a free transfer this summer.

Sources have told us that Arsenal sporting director, Berta, is personally involved in getting a deal done.

We understand that Berta is preparing a ‘formal offer’ for Goretzka, who has scored 48 goals and given 49 assists in 298 matches in all competitions for Bayern since his move to the German giants in 2018.

It has now emerged in the German media that Arsenal manager Arteta has already planned on how to use the midfielder.

Fussball Daten has reported ‘Arsenal’s power plan’ regarding Goretzka and has explained why the Bayern star tops the Gunners’ wishlist.

The report has noted: ‘Manager Mikel Arteta wants to combine technical quality with physical presence in midfield.

‘That’s why Goretzka is at the top of the Gunners’ wish list.

‘A major advantage for Arsenal is the prospect of secure Champions League football. Arteta plans to use Goretzka as the central leader in their high pressing game.’

The report has claimed that Goretzka earns €7million (£6m, $8m) per year at Bayern, which should not be a problem for Arsenal, given that the north London club will not have to pay any transfer fee for him.

While Arteta and Berta are seemingly confident of signing Goretzka, there is competition for the midfielder.

Fussball Daten has claimed that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen all have shown interest in Goretzka.

Goretzka is at the top of his game, so it is very likely that he will want to be assured of playing time at his next club.

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Latest Arsenal transfer news: Julian Alvarez update, Chelsea raid

Meanwhile, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has brought on the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Julian Alvarez, with Chelsea also keen on signing the former Manchester City striker from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea are ready to raid Arsenal this summer and are planning to sign a defender, who is said to be frustrated under manager Mikel Arteta.

And finally, Arsenal have barged Tottenham Hotspur aside in their pursuit of an electric forward.