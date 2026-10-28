Mikel Arteta likened to a bully after Arsenal boss reacts to Max Dowman red card

Mikel Arteta has been chastised by two pundits for the manner in which he handled Max Dowman after the 16-year-old was sent off in Arsenal’s shock League Cup exit to Fleetwood Town.

Arsenal entered the new campaign with genuine hopes of winning the quintuple. The Community Shield was quickly banked, though on Tuesday night, Arsenal suffered a stunning exit from the League Cup at the hands of League Two side Fleetwood Town.

The Gunners fielded a heavily rotated side, though the eleven still contained big-money stars like Piero Hincapie, Jurrien Timber, Martin Zubimendi, Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres.

16-year-old wonderkid, Max Dowman, featured from the off too, though late in the second half, he saw red for lashing out after a forceful scissor tackle.

As Dowman trudged off, a visibly frustrated Arteta watched on with arms crossed. As Dowman neared Arteta, the Arsenal boss leant over and had a few choice words for the youngster, all while his facial expression clearly showcased his annoyance.

Asked post-match what he said to Dowman, Arteta replied: “It was something that we discussed before the game.”

Arteta then refused to elaborate on what specifically was said to the teenager during the game.

Asked if the incident is something Dowman must learn from, the Gunners boss said: “We knew when we prepared the context of the match, we were very clear on the things to expect, the things that emotionally we have to dominate.”

When re-watching the incident post-match, Sky Sports pundits, Paul Merson and Jobi McAnuff, criticised Arteta’s handling of the situation.

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t have reacted that way to a senior player – Paul Merson

Merson, an Arsenal legend, said: “If that’s [Viktor] Gyokeres, who’s an experienced international, he [Arteta] isn’t doing that – but he does that to a 16-year-old kid?

“He’s not the last person to get sent off for Arsenal, nor the first. If it was me, I’d have put my arm around him. It’s still 1-1, they’re still in the game.

“We all say things in life we wish we hadn’t and if he [Arteta] could have that back, he’d do it differently.”

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McAnuff was equally baffled by Arteta’s reaction, adding: “I can’t understand the reaction. Arteta probably feels it was petulant, naive which I think it is.

“It is frustration from Dowman, but when you see the reaction from Arteta… we have to remember he’s 16.

“Yes, he’s a fantastic talent, but he will make mistakes along the way. I didn’t like the reaction at all.”

McAnuff concluded: “Dowman is potentially the future of Arsenal. Arteta didn’t get that quite right.”

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