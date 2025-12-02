Arsenal have joined the race to sign one of the most explosive players in German football, a player Mikel Arteta is a massive fan of, while a double move could be on the cards in January following a tip from one trusted journalist.

The Gunners might be clear at the top of the Premier League table as they seek their first top-flight title in more than 20 years, but that won’t stop them dipping into the winter window market if they feel they can add something to their squad.

While the defence has been hit by injuries recently, it’s in attack where Arsenal are focusing much of their attention ahead of January.

Arsenal join race for Frankfurt sensation

Arsenal have entered the chase for Eintracht Frankfurt sensation Jean-Matteo Bahoya, with sources confirming Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of the explosive winger’s profile and with scouts having watched the player SIX times in recent months.

The Frenchman, who only joined Frankfurt from Angers for a bargain €12 million (£10.2m, €13.7m) last summer, has wasted no time announcing himself in the Bundesliga. In 18 appearances this season, he has scored three goals and provided two assists, including a stunning solo strike against Bayern Munich that went viral across Europe.

His blend of electric pace, two-footed finishing and fearless dribbling (4.8 successful take-ons per 90) has drawn inevitable comparisons to a young Ousmane Dembele.

However, prising him away mid-season will be far from straightforward. Eintracht Frankfurt are riding high in third place and remain determined to keep their breakout star until at least the summer 2026 – and even then it would take a mammoth fee to convince them to sell…

Shock Kobbie Mainoo move

Arsenal have been tipped to move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as a potential short-term cover for Martin Odegaard, according to a reliable ESPN journalist, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ current stance on the midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported interest in Mainoo from Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

We understand that Manchester City and Napoli are also monitoring the situation of Mainoo, who wanted to leave Man Utd in the summer of 2025 but was convinced to stay at Old Trafford. However, he has been limited to just 171 minutes in the Premier League so far this season and zero starts.

And now, ESPN journalist Mark Odgen has reported that Arsenal could move for Mainoo as a short-term cover for Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal monitoring top Mexican talent

Arsenal are monitoring one of the standout performers from the recent Under-20 World Cup, with young Mexican talent Gilberto Mora hitting the headlines with some impressive performances.

Mora produced five goal contributions in five matches and quickly drew the attention of several scouts who followed his performances throughout the tournament.

And now, a report from El Universal states that Arsenal have been monitoring the forward and are actively ‘considering a move’.

The red half of north London has emerged with a strong reputation when it comes to bringing through elite young talent and, to that end, is a desirable destination.

Indeed, sporting director Andrea Berta has recently succeeded in landing 16-year-old Ecuadorian twins Edwin and Holger Quintero in another signing coup.

Arsenal in fight for rising Wales star

Arsenal are in the mix, as Cardiff City face a huge battle to hang onto prized assets Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

We can now reveal that the Gunners, Liverpool and Chelsea have entered the frame for Lawlor in recent weeks, joining rivals Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in their admiration for the ball-playing stopper.

Indeed, one scout has told us it is easier to name the Premier League clubs not in for him, than those who want him.

We are told clubs have been hugely impressed with Lawlor’s maturity despite just over a dozen first-team appearances for Cardiff, whilst his international performances have really made him stand out.