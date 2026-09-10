Mikel Arteta is gearing up to sign a new long-term contract with Arsenal, having made it clear throughout the summer that he had no desire to leave the club and with three of their most important players also set to follow suit, TEAMtalk understands.

As we has previously revealed, Arteta is closing in on putting pen to paper on fresh terms with the Gunners, who are determined to secure the future of a head coach they believe is among the very best in the world game.

Indeed, we revealed back in June that discussions over a new deal had been progressing nicely in north London and there was confidence from all parties that an agreement will soon be agreed.

The 44-year-old has been in charge at Arsenal since 2019 and, despite having no shortage of potential options elsewhere, has remained committed to continuing his project in north London – a decision that has reaped rewards for both Arteta himself and the north London giants.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arteta rebuffed interest in his services during the summer, with Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr both making contact to assess his situation after changing head coaches, with Sergio Conceicao having departed Al-Ittihad and Jorge Jesus leaving Al-Nassr.

However, sources indicate it quickly became clear that Arteta was not looking to leave Arsenal and was instead focused on extending his stay at the Emirates.

The Spaniard’s commitment will come as a major boost to Arsenal, who have also been working to tie down a number of key players, and see Arteta as central to their long-term plans of success in north London…

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Sources with knowledge of the situation have also told TEAMtalk that Barcelona regard Arteta as a manager they could one day look to bring back to the Nou Camp.

That comes amid a long-standing admission from Arteta that he could one day be lured back to his homeland to take on a major job.

The Catalan giants did not make a move for Arteta this summer, however, with Barcelona instead handing experienced German coach Hansi Flick a new two-year contract and maintaining their faith in their current project.

That meant there was no serious challenge to Arsenal’s hopes of retaining Arteta, while the interest from Saudi Arabia also failed to turn the Spaniard’s head.

Arteta is now closing in on a new agreement that will extend a reign which began in 2019 and has transformed Arsenal back into one of the leading forces in English and European football, and extend his recently acquired status as the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

The good news looks set to follow for Arsenal too, with Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta in discussions to extend the stay of three of their most important stars, whose deals all currently expire in summer 2028.