Mikel Arteta wants to sign a holding midfielder at Arsenal and has a Premier League man in mind, according to one source.

The Gunners were looking to prize Jorginho away from London rivals Chelsea last summer. Arteta is a fan of the Italy international, who came third in the recent Ballon d’Or rankings.

Arsenal had little chance of signing the 30-year-old due to his importance at Stamford Bridge.

Despite this, Jorginho admitted in October 2020 that he was ‘open’ to a switch. “I believe that every player is open to negotiations,” he told ESPN Brazil.

“So I believe there was something they talked about. And in the end it was decided that I remain here.

“Now my head is here and we’re going to do a great job with Chelsea, which I always wanted to do.”

Arteta remains without a holding midfielder, and it is a position he wants to add to. ESPN reporter Julien Laurens claims Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz is on Arsenal’s radar.

Liverpool shortlist Bukayo Saka as a summer target Reports suggest Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka would be willing to move to Liverpool, if the chance arose.

The 23-year-old is a regular in Steven Gerrard’s first team. He tends to provide stability in front of the back four alongside John McGinn, allowing Jacob Ramsey to join in with the attack.

Luiz’s solid displays have seen his transfer value rise to £31.5m in recent months. However, it may cost more than this to take him away from the West Midlands club.

The five-time Brazil international is not the only Villa ace in Arsenal’s sights. They are admirers of English striker Ollie Watkins, who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in north London.

Watkins has adapted well to the Premier League since his transfer from Brentford in September 2020. His record in the competition currently stands at 19 goals in 53 matches.

Turkey shoot or Christmas turkeys? Festive scoring records of Salah, Ronaldo, Kane…

Aubameyang has three destinations for Arsenal exit

Skipper Aubameyang is reportedly gearing up for a transfer in 2022 after his latest disciplinary breach.

The forward has been left out for Arsenal’s last four league matches, all of which have ended in wins.

football.london claim Aubameyang will choose from three countries for his next transfer – France, Italy and Spain.

He ideally wants a return to France. He has previously represented Monaco, Lille and St Etienne in Ligue 1.

Alexandre Lacazette could follow Aubameyang out of the exit door. The 30-year-old is a free agent in June which means he can finalise a pre-contract agreement with another club in January.

READ MORE: Liverpool told Arsenal ‘poster boy’ would be ‘good fit’ despite transfer difficulty