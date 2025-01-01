Mikel Arteta is desperate to freshen up the Arsenal attack in 2025 with the Gunners boss reported to have handed club bosses an eight-strong list of dream targets this month and in a move that could potentially revitalise three positions.

The Gunners have finished as runners-up in the last two seasons, pushing Manchester City to a final-day decider last time around. However, they have been unable to build on that this season and they currently sit a distant nine points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool. And while Arsenal can cut that deficit to six points with victory at Brentford on Wednesday evening, they face a big challenge in stopping Arne Slot’s dominant Reds.

While scoring goals has not been a major concern for Arsenal this season – their current tally of 35 from 18 games is the third-best in the Premier League – Arteta has long been keen on adding another striker to his frontline.

Back in the summer, their efforts to sign Benjamin Sesko were well documented, though his decision to sign a new deal with RB Leipzig ultimately ended their chances. And while he remains a player of interest to them, the Daily Mail reports he is just one of EIGHT players on Arteta’s shopping list heading into 2025 – with three elite Premier League stars among those wanted.

In addition to Sesko, the Mail claims Arsenal’s top target for 2025 is Newcastle star Alexander Isak, a player our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher named back in November as the Gunners’ dream option to come in and boost their attack.

Arteta is not just keen to sign a new No.9, however, with an inverted right winger also on his wishlist. That’s after the injury sustained to Bukayo Saka – set to sideline the England man until March – accelerated his wishes to sign a new wideman. To that end, it’s claimed Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane have also been shortlisted.

On the opposite flank, Spain star Nico Williams is also a wanted man, with interest in the Athletic Club man likely to end Raheem Sterling’s chances of making the move from Chelsea permanent.

The Mail claims Arteta wants to add another No.10, playmaker type to his armoury too, having seen the impact the loss of Martin Odegaard had on the side earlier this season. Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Real Madrid’s Arda Guler have been earmarked as potential buys, though the dream signing would be Bayer Leverkusen sensation, Florian Wirtz.

Arsenal business likely to wait with Newcastle setting huge fee for Isak

However, the Gunners are well aware that deals for any of these eight targets will be extremely difficult to pull off in the winter window with clubs generally unlikely to entertain bids for their star players.

That said, a move for Sane could yet be done if Arsenal decides to press the button on a deal with the player’s contract at Bayern due to expire at the end of the current campaign. And rather than lose the former Manchester City man on a free transfer, a cash offer this month could yet convince the German giants to sell.

The former Manchester City man has made 19 appearances this season, scoring five times and adding one assist.

The real prize for Arsenal, though, in 2025, would undoubtedly be Isak.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League and his record this season of 13 goals and four assists from 20 appearances only serves to underline his importance to Eddie Howe’s side.

Understandably, they would not let the Sweden international leave on the cheap and sources have informed us that bidding for the player would need to start at £115m – close to a British transfer record fee.

His current deal at St James’ Park runs to 2028 and efforts at tying him to an extension have so far failed.

Discussing the player as an option for Arsenal last month, reliable journalist David Ornstein told The Athletic FC podcast: “I think we should cast our gaze onto Alexander Isak. We have seen how unbelievably good he is when he’s fit and in a rhythm.

“There doesn’t appear to be any progress on a new contract. Newcastle have him for several more years, and that perhaps opens the opportunity for clubs to make a push.

“He’s somebody that clubs have looked very closely at in the past. Arsenal, for example, looked to sign him when he was at Real Sociedad, but they didn’t end up doing it and he went to Newcastle.”

Arsenal latest: Cunha price tag emerges; shock links for Chelsea star

Regular readers of our pages will certainly be no strangers to links for Wolves star Cunha, too. The Brazilian has been in brilliant form this season, despite his side’s struggles near the foot of the table and has 10 goals and four assists from 20 appearances so far this season.

Indeed, our correspondent Ben Jacobs provided us with confirmation of the Gunners’ interest in the former Atletico Madrid man, though also revealed the hugely-prohibitive fee placed on the 11-times capped Brazil international’s head.

Elsewhere, and perhaps somewhat surprisingly, reports have named Arsenal as potential suitors for Christopher Nkunku amid claims the France forward has made clear his wish to leave Chelsea in the winter window.

Nkunku has 12 goals in 27 appearances this season but has been limited to just 391 minutes of action in the Premier League.

Regardless of what Arsenal do this month, however, Gary Lineker has handed the Gunners and Chelsea an ominous warning over their title ambitions with Slot’s Liverpool having enjoyed a perfect Festive period so far.

