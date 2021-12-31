Mikel Arteta says he ‘expects’ Arsenal to do some business in the January transfer window.

Several players could leave the Emirates this winter, including Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Mohamed Elneny. Maitland-Niles is a target for Jose Mourinho and Roma, who want to snap him up on loan.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is apparently trying to convince his compatriot to join the Serie A side.

Elneny, meanwhile, is a target for multiple Turkish clubs – most notably Galatasaray and Besiktas. He could be sold in January after entering the final six months of his Arsenal contract.

Such a deal would free up space in the squad for Arteta to bring in a top-quality midfielder. They are admirers of Gladbach star Denis Zakaria and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Arsenal host Man City on Saturday at 12:30. At the pre-match press conference, Arteta said: “We’re expecting some activity.

“There are a few players, a few loans that we will have to complete, but it depends. As we all know, it is a complicated market and a short window, so we will see what happens.”

Arsenal transfer rumours One potentially coming in, three potentially going out.

Arteta also spoke about his absence for the City game. He will not be on the touchline after recording a second positive Covid test.

“It will be very strange,” the former midfielder said. “I will need a big room so I can walk and move a little bit, because I won’t be able to stand on my sofa!

“It is a big, big game for us and it is a very frustrating thing to not be able to be there helping the team.

“But I will do my best from here, with everything that I can do, and we have prepared for every scenario possible and they know what we have to do.

“Then it will be up to the players to execute as much as possible what we have to do tomorrow.

“I never experienced what I’m experiencing tomorrow, but it is what it is.”

Arteta backs assistant to succeed

Arsenal assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg will be in charge and will communicate with Arteta throughout the game.

On the Dutchman, Arteta said: “I met him a few years ago through another coach. Obviously he’s a coach that I knew before because of his reputation.

“We had a really good connection, we have the same belief, we see the game in the same way, we share all of the values that we believe have to be installed at the club.

“He’s someone who is very close to me and he’s more than capable. He’s done it before, so in that sense I’m very relaxed about it.

“The situation has been discussed and obviously we will have some communication.

“We will be in touch, but as well I want to give them the possibility, the responsibility and the freedom to make decisions on the pitch.”

