The agent of Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has explained why his client did not join one of three Premier League clubs in January, with Mikel Arteta to blame.

Elneny has been on the Gunners’ books since a £5million move from FC Basel back in January 2016. He was mainly used as a backup midfielder at the Emirates before going out on loan to Besiktas for the 2019-20 campaign.

Elneny made 27 league appearances for the Turkish outfit that season, helping them to finish third in the table.

He returned a more confident player and enjoyed regular game time last term. The Egypt international featured 41 times across all competitions as Arsenal finished eighth in the Prem and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

Elneny has fallen down the pecking order recently. He has little chance of usurping Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka or Albert Sambi Lokonga in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

As such, a January exit was on the cards for the 29-year-old. Clubs from Turkey and Saudi Arabia were reportedly in the mix to sign him.

A report has now given an insight into Elneny’s winter transfer opportunities, as has his agent, Alan Nazmy.

Mikel Arteta ‘did not want to sell’

According to The Sun, who cite reports in Turkey, Elneny had been attracting interest from three English clubs. They were Newcastle, Leeds and Watford.

But Nazmy claims Arteta had the final say on proceedings. “He (Elneny) stayed in the team because Arteta did not want to (sell),” the representative said.

Roma to continue push for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka Granit Xhaka is wanted by Jose Mourinho and Roma with Arsenal ready for more approaches

Elneny is out of contract on June 30 and looks set to end his spell with the Gunners.

It is unclear if the three Prem suitors will return for him but a transfer back to Turkey is certainly a possibility.

Summer free agent XI – Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger among those still up for grabs

Arsenal rival Tottenham for centre-half

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ‘taking a close look’ at Evan Ndicka after being given the go-ahead to sign the Tottenham target.

Ndicka, 22, has developed into an undroppable component of Eintracht Frankfurt’s rearguard. The Frenchman has played 90 minutes in all but two of the German side’s league matches this season. One of the two matches he missed was through injury.

Yet despite his importance to Frankfurt, a summer move may well be on the cards. That stems from Ndicka’s contract status, with his current deal due to expire in 2023.

The Mirror (citing German publication Bild), reveal talks over a contract extension are ‘stalling’.

The Mirror state Mikel Arteta’s side have been ‘given the green light’ to make their move.

The Daily Mail recently reported Arsenal are struggling to attract major names in the absence of Champions League football. Yet a move for Ndicka may be more achievable given Frankfurt are unlikely to qualify for that competition themselves.

READ MORE: Arsenal directly named, with Arteta warned transfer target’s price will soon skyrocket