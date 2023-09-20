Mikel Arteta forces top Arsenal star into January exit decision after dumping unwanted role on him

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey reportedly wants to quit the club ‘as early as January’ amid interest from European heavyweights Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old Ghana international has been plagued by injury issues ever since his £45m move from Atletico to the Gunners in 2020 and has only chalked up 84 Premier League appearances for the club in that time.

However, when fit, Partey has proved to be a key performer for Mikel Arteta and played a major role in Arsenal‘s title challenge last season.

But despite showing his quality when he has been available, Partey was still heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League over the summer.

And while he did end up staying put, Partey’s role as an inverted right-back so far this term has not got down well with the experienced midfielder

Indeed, Calciomercato reports that the player ‘has made it clear that he doesn’t like’ his new role at right-back so he ‘intends to leave the Emirates as early as January’.

Juve currently view Partey as a ‘perfect’ replacement for Paul Pogba, although they will face a fight with the midfielder’s old club Atletico for his signature.

The report adds that Atletico ‘aim to exploit’ the player’s desire to quit The Emirates, with Partey wanting to play a pivotal role in his favoured midfield role rather than as a full-back.

Partey frustrations set to lead to exit

Another reason for Partey’s frustrations are sure to involve his inability to string a number of games together.

Indeed, he suggested earlier in the summer that his injury issues at Arsenal are down to him taking time to ‘adapt’ to life in the Premeir League.

“Well, I think it’s adaption. If you go from a different league, normal things happen,” Partey said.

“I am working on everything, I am trying my best. I am trying to help the team any time I can. When I am ready and fit, I will be ready to help the team.”

Despite that sentiment, it appears that Partey has since had a change of heart and could be on his way out of The Emirates in the new year.

The Gunners are back in action on Wednesday night when they host PSV in the Champions League before Sunday’s big north London derby.

