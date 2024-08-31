Mikel Arteta was left stunned at Declan Rice’s sending-off in Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton, with one Arsenal-supporting pundit labelling it “the worst red card decision in football history”.

The England midfielder picked up a second yellow card at The Emirates as the Gunners were pegged back after Kai Havertz’s opener to lose their 100 percent start to the new campaign.

Rice’s initial yellow card came just before the break during a tussle with Joel Veltman as he was deservedly booked for going in late on the Seagulls star – a challenge which needed checking by VAR due to its severity.

But his yellow card in the second half will have fans scratching their heads after Rice was booked for what was perceived to be time-wasting – although Veltman, who was involved again, avoided a red card despite clearly kicking at the legs of the Arsenal man.

According to new Premier League rules that have come into effect for the 2024/25 season, deliberate actions to delay a restart will result in a yellow card for players and members of a team’s staff, with VAR backing the on-field decision of Chris Kavanagh.

The Premier League website states: “It remains the case that a club’s technical area staff who deliberately delay the restart of play by holding on to the ball, kicking the ball away, etc will be sent off. Any players who do the same in the technical area will receive a yellow card.”

The overall episode left many pundits bemused and Arteta himself was clearly not pleased either, telling BBC Match of the Day: “I was amazed. In the first half when the opponents did that they didn’t get any booking. He makes the call by law in a non critical area of the pitch when the ball hit the heel when turning around, to make that decision. By law he can do it but be consistent. If that is the case they should have a man sent off and then it is 10 v 10.”

Keown, Morgan miffed by Rice red

Arsenal club legend Martin Keown also echoed Arteta’s comments and his displeasure with the decision after the match, telling TNT Sports: “I know that Declan actually knocks the ball away. Well, look, why is Veltman just knocking this ball into Rice’s path, and where is, where’s he supposed to go?.

“By the way, I actually feel as well. It’s almost like a free punt. Okay, I do know what I’ll do somebody as well at the same time. So the referee, I know the principle of this new law.

“They want to move people away from the ball, but it’s also responsibility to keep 11 players, both sets of 11 players, on the pitch and I don’t really feel that that is a sending off offence.”

“Where’s the consistency?” 😬 Martin Keown and Peter Crouch don’t agree with the referees decision to show Declan Rice a second yellow card ❌ pic.twitter.com/1Yoo0WCiwD — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 31, 2024

Arsenal-supporting celebrity Piers Morgan, a regular pundit on talkSPORT, took the whole matter a step further writing on X: “This is the worst red card decision in football history. What the f*** was that? Declan Rice sent off for being kicked to pieces? Worst red card decision I’ve ever seen.”

The red card means Rice will miss the north London derby at Tottenham after the international break.