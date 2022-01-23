Mikel Arteta points out integral factor Arsenal must improve after goalless draw with Burnley

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is desperate for his team to improve their attacking threat after their goalless draw with Burnley at home.

The Gunners had the chance to leapfrog West Ham and Manchester United into fourth spot when facing bottom side Burnley. However, they were unable to do so as it became the fourth game in a row in which they failed to score.

French striker Alexandre Lacazette had a good chance in the second half but could only send his poked effort wide. Burnley keeper Nick Pope also kept Arsenal stars Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard out.

During a post-match interview with BBC Match of the Day, Arteta spoke about their lack of quality in attacking areas.

“We started slow, we looked leggy and didn’t have enough rhythm or intention to attack the way we wanted,” the Spaniard said. “We started to play better, more rhythm and threat and came out in the second half completely different.

“We tried in every different way but lacked the quality in the final third. At the end, when we have a really low block, you need spark and creativity to win football matches and today we didn’t do that.

“It is what they do, they want to play a slow game, it takes long, it is their game and you have to respect that.

“We need to start scoring goals and get back the players, the last four weeks it has been extremely difficult to put training sessions and squads together because of the amount of Covid and injuries.”

On Arsenal’s January transfer plans, Arteta said: “In this market things are complicated.”

Ramsdale gives credit to Burnley

Gunners shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale said: “I will give credit to Burnley, we know what they are about, it is frustrating from our behalf because we were putting balls into the box and that’s meat and drink for Burnley.

“We didn’t create that quality we needed. We are at the moment depleted and the lads have played a lot of minutes, I don’t want to make any excuses. We have time to regroup now.”

