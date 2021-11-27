Mikel Arteta has detailed why Arsenal were so successful against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle at the Emirates.

Arteta was looking for a response after the Gunners’ 4-0 defeat to Liverpool last time out, and he got one. Arsenal won 2-0 to make it 23 points from 13 games in the Premier League.

Arteta’s side came up against a sturdy and compact Newcastle side, who were set up to contain the home side. But Arsenal took the lead in the 56th minute through Bukayo Saka.

The winger linked up with fellow academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe. Albert Sambi Lokonga was also involved as Arsenal cut Newcastle’s defence apart, allowing Saka to slot the ball home.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli made it 2-0 with 66 minutes gone. Summer signing Takehiro Tomiyasu chipped a ball into the box, which was brilliantly lofted into the net by Martinelli.

After the game, Arteta told BBC Sport: “I am happy with the points after losing [to Liverpool]. You have to win straightaway. Overall I’m pleased.

“The word was we had to be patient. We had to play with urgency and rhythm. That’s what we did in the second half. We found spaces and that’s how we scored the goals.

“When you have chances you have to put them in the net. In the first half we shot from every range without composure.”

On Bukayo Saka’s injury in the second half, he said: “He wasn’t comfortable. He felt something.”

When asked about Martinelli’s goal, the former midfielder continued: “The movement, the pass from Tomi is great. It’s really difficult to keep the ball down when it’s flying over your head but that’s what he can do.”

Arsenal had to be ‘patient’ – Saka

Goalscorer Saka said: “We had to be patient. They defended really well and made it difficult for us in the first half. The boss told us at half-time, ‘don’t let them frustrate us’, and we listened to that.

“We got the goals and I think we could have got more in the end.”

On his goal: “It was a great passing move. I came over to the left and we played a few passes, I found myself in and just went for goal.”

Arsenal’s next game is against Man Utd on Thursday evening. Newcastle, meanwhile, host Norwich on Tuesday at 19:30.

