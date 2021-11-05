Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the battle for Premier League points will become tougher following Antonio Conte’s move to Tottenham.

Conte has expert experience in the English top flight after guiding Chelsea to title glory in 2017. Now, he has returned to the Premier League with Spurs to try and guide the north London side to silverware.

Indeed, he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the role on Tuesday. Tottenham tried to appoint Conte before they went for Nuno and have now got their man after their latest managerial struggles.

While Nuno lost his job after the pressure on him rose last Saturday, Arteta is not unaware of that side of the job.

He faced calls to get the sack at the start of the campaign, but Arsenal are now unbeaten in nine matches.

Asked if the arrival of Conte makes maintaining such a run harder, Arteta told a press conference: “First of all, I would like to send a message to Nuno.

“It’s always tough to see a colleague leave the job and Nuno has done extremely well in this country and shown that he is a top, top manager.

“They have made a decision to bring somebody else. We know that he [Conte] has a really successful past in the last two places that he’s been and we’ll see what he does here.”

Arsenal receive boost in pursuit of Torino forward Andrea Belotti Arsenal have reportedly received a boost in pursuit of Torino and Italy forward Andrea Belotti, with more updates on Noa Lang and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

He added on Nuno’s departure: “I’m very privileged to work with the people I work with at the club. We have a really clear idea of what we want to do. But again, at the end like any other manager you need results.”

Conte’s arrival means that the Premier League now boasts another of the world’s best managers. As well as the Italian, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel frequent the division.

Arteta said when asked if achieving a top-four finish will prove harder: “I think it’s going to be for any team that is fighting for the top positions.

“There is still so many games to go and a lot of things are going to happen. You see games, performances and how things vary from one half to the other or moments in the game. That tells you the quality that there is in terms of players and managers as well.”

Arteta reacts to Arsenal milestone

Amid the earlier pressures on Arteta, Sunday’s clash against Watford will be his 100th in his current post.

“An incredible and quick journey where a lot has happened,” the Spaniard said.

“Not only in the football club but around the world that has a huge impact in everything that we’ve lived in the last two years.

“But so privileged to be where I am and really enjoying the opportunity and challenge that we have ahead.”

Arsenal have won 11 of their 14 Premier League games against the Hornets.