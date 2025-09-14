Arsenal are ready to brutally axe two high earners in January, per reports, as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to offset their big spending in the summer window.

The Gunners brought in exciting additions such as Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze, among others, spending around £260million, including add-ons.

Arsenal have begun the season well and currently sit second in the Premier League table after picking up nine points in four games so far.

However, Arteta is planning to trim his squad in the January window and according to Fichajes, the manager wants both Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard OUT of the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal reportedly plan to bring in a ‘significant’ amount of money this winter and the duo are on the chopping block after falling down the pecking order.

Jesus and Trossard earn £265,000 and £90,000 per week, respectively, according to Capology, and getting their wages off the books would give the Gunners more financial wiggle room.

Fichajes’ report claims that Arteta is ready to offload Jesus and Trossard, noting that they do have interest from clubs in Europe and elsewhere, so they should have no problem in selling them.

Arsenal want to sell duo in January – report

Arsenal are said to be ‘willing’ to listen to offers for Jesus and Trossard – and it remains to be seen how involved the two players will be over the next few months.

Jesus has been unavailable for Arsenal this season due to an ACL injury, which required surgery, and the 28-year-old is expected to be out until next month, at the earliest.

The striker has been named in Arsenal’s Premier League squad, however, despite being left out of their 25-man Champions League squad.

Jesus could therefore have a chance of forcing his way back into Arteta’s plans before the January window.

Trossard, 30, is yet to start a Premier League game for Arsenal this term but has come off the bench twice to play a total of 48 minutes in four matches.

Both players are under contract at the Emirates until 2027.

