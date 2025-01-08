Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been hammered after the defeat to Newcastle United, with Troy Deeney claiming that Gunners boss is wrong to trust two players while a Sky Sports pundit is not happy with the direction that the team are going in.

The Gunners’ chances of reaching the final of the Carabao Cup this season suffered a huge blow on Tuesday, as they lost the first leg of the semi-final tie against Newcastle. Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon scored the goals for the Magpies, as they registered a 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium in North London.

It was a hugely disappointing performance from Arsenal, who were at home for the first leg and were expected to win against Newcastle.

The Gunners had more possession than Newcastle and took 23 shots. However, only three of those attempts were on target. In sharp contrast, Eddie Howe’s side took just seven shots and four of them were on target.

Kai Havertz started as the main man upfront in a 4-3-3 formation before Arteta decided to bring on Gabriel Jesus for Leandro Trossard in the 59th minute.

While Havertz was guilty of missing a very good chance in the second half, Jesus failed to trouble the Newcastle defence despite looking sharp.

Troy Deeney was not at all impressed with how Arsenal played and has slammed Arteta for not signing a quality striker for the past two seasons.

The former Watford striker does not think that Havertz and Jesus are good enough to lead the line for Arsenal and believes that Arteta should not have as much faith in them as he has.

Deeney said on CBS Sports Golazo: “The one problem with Arsenal for the last two years is that they need a striker.

“And every year Mikel chooses not to do that. He goes with Gabi and now he goes with Havertz.

“They think they can do it, but in the crunch time, those guys go missing unfortunately, and that’s what happened today.”

Theo Walcott notices worrying trend in Arsenal’s game

Theo Walcott was following the match for Sky Sports, and the former Arsenal star was not happy with how the Gunners played against Newcastle.

Walcott noted that Arsenal are moving away from free-flowing football that made them so enjoyable in Arteta’s first few years as manager and are now focused on getting goals from set pieces.

The former England international said on Sky Sports: “What worries me for Arsenal is they are getting excited about set pieces all the time rather than free-flowing football, which they are known for. We are shying away from it.

“It was a very lacklustre performance in the second half. It’s going away from free-flowing football and creating chances. It is a lack of confidence I think, I think there were a lot of nerves in the stadium.”

Latest Arsenal news: Dusan Vlahovic latest, bid for Igor Jesus

Arsenal fans will probably agree with Deeney’s suggestion that the Gunners need a top striker, and it seems that the North London club plan to address that situation in the January transfer window.

The North London club have long been linked with Dusan Vlahovic, and there is renewed speculation that Arsenal are interested in bringing the Juventus striker to the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season.

Another striker Arsenal have been linked with in the January transfer window is Igor Jesus. The Gunners have reportedly made a bid for the Botafogo star, but it has been rejected.

Despite Liverpool going strong and looking imperious at the moment, Arsenal remain in the race for the Premier League title this season and are keen on strengthening their squad for the second half of the campaign.

The Gunners have identified Jobe Bellingham as a potential target. The younger brother of Real Madrid and England international Jude Bellingham, the midfielder has been starring for Sunderland in the Championship. Arsenal are keen on him, but they will have to pay £20 million in transfer fees.

