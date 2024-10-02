Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta rejected illustrious European club in 2023, shock report reveals

Mikel Arteta is eager to see out his Arsenal project

Mikel Arteta was approached by French giants Paris Saint-Germain last year but snubbed their advances to continue his exciting project at Arsenal, it has been revealed.

According to The Independent, PSG ‘investigated’ whether Arteta would be open to returning to the Parc des Princes in July 2023 following the departure of Christophe Galtier. PSG were hopeful that the 42-year-old would be open to returning to the French capital, having made 53 appearances for the club as a player.

However, Arteta quickly rejected PSG’s approach as he had already made Arsenal a competitive team by that stage.

The report states that Arteta ‘was never going to go’ to PSG as he remains fully committed to winning trophies with Arsenal and making them one of the most feared teams in Europe.

The manager’s ultimate goal is to help Arsenal win the Champions League for the first time in their history. The Gunners previously reached the final under Arsene Wenger in 2006 but lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

The Independent’s claim comes amid Arsenal’s Champions League campaign as they get used to the new format of the tournament. PSG visited the Emirates on Tuesday night but were beaten 2-0 by Arteta’s side thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka.

PSG can no longer rely on global superstars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Nevertheless, they are still one of the most illustrious teams in Europe and it can therefore be considered a statement win for Arsenal.

Arsenal must keep Mikel Arteta despite exit links

PSG are not the only European heavyweights to have been linked with Arteta’s services. In January, the Spanish press claimed that Barcelona had shortlisted Arteta as a possible replacement for Xavi.

Just like at Arsenal and PSG, Arteta has history with Barca, having been on their books from 1997 to 2002.

But the former midfielder soon pledged his allegiance to Arsenal and said that claims he was considering Barca’s approach were ‘fake news’.

Arsenal chiefs know they have a top manager on their hands, and they tied him down to a new three-year contract last month.

Keeping Arteta will be integral if Arsenal are to finally end their wait for either Premier League or Champions League glory, or perhaps both.

Arteta has worked extremely well alongside sporting director Edu Gaspar to take the Arsenal squad from mediocrity to a truly elite level.

Arteta has helped players such as Saka, Havertz, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba to develop into top-class stars.

The coach has also used his experience from his time under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City to get Arsenal playing exciting, attacking football that their opponents struggle to deal with.

Arteta and Arsenal were criticised for playing so defensive after Leandro Trossard had been sent off during their gigantic clash against City. But Arteta knows exactly what is required to pick up points in the biggest of games.

And after being weak in defence for so long, Arsenal fans will be delighted that the side can now – largely – shut other teams out. It was only a last-gasp equaliser from John Stones which stopped Arsenal from picking up all three points against City at the Etihad.

Gunners news: Winger chase, Sesko speaks out

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal are firmly in the mix to sign Athletic Club ace Nico Williams.

The Gunners are still keeping tabs on the winger after he decided against leaving Athletic Club over the summer.

Arsenal will likely face competition from Barca for the signing, as the Catalan giants are huge admirers of Williams.

The Spain star still has a €58million (£48.3m / US$64.2m) release clause in his contract, which means he is available for a great price.

Although, Arsenal will need to match Williams’ lofty wage demands in order to bring him to England. He currently earns £200,000 a week.

Elsewhere, Arsenal striker target Benjamin Sesko has been quizzed on his future, with Manchester United also eyeing a big-money deal for him.

“I don’t comment on transfer rumours. I’m happy in Leipzig and that’s why I recently extended my contract,” he said.

“I want to achieve even more great things here, Leipzig wants to grow a lot and I want to accompany the team on this very intriguing journey.”

Arteta’s top five Arsenal signings

By Nathan Egerton

5. Kai Havertz

Eyebrows were raised when Arsenal spent £65m on Havertz, a player who struggled for consistency in three seasons at Chelsea.

The Germany international has proved his doubters wrong, registering 19 goals and eight assists in his first 60 appearances for the Gunners.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Arteta said after a 2-0 win over PSG. “His football brain, the way he understands space, his timing, the way he brings people together, he just gels the team.

“His work ethic is incredible and every time he’s around the box he’s a real threat. He’s one of our main players at the moment.”

4. Ben White

White’s performances for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2020/21 season caught Arteta’s attention and Arsenal paid £50m to secure his signature.

The 26-year-old initially played at centre-back in his debut season at the Emirates but has since made a seamless transition to the right-back role.

He is solid in defence and also likes to get forward, forming a brilliant combination with Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

3. Gabriel Magalhaes

One of the first signings of the Arteta era, Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in a £23.1m deal in September 2020.

The Brazil international has gone from strength to strength in the last four years, establishing himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League.

He has formed a sensational partnership with William Saliba at the heart of Arsenal’s defence and they were both in the PFA Team of the Year in 2023/24.

2. Declan Rice

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Rice, paying West Ham United an initial £100m and another £5m in potential add-ons in July 2023.

He justified that price tag with his performances in the 2023/24 season and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The 25-year-old will be a mainstay of Arsenal’s midfield for many more years to come and is also viewed as a future Gunners captain.

1. Martin Odegaard

Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021 and the move was then made permanent for a fee of £34m.

He was named club captain in the summer of 2022 and has since blossomed into one of the best players in the Premier League.

The Norway international won the Arsenal Player of the Year award in 2022/23 and 2023/24 and was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in both seasons.