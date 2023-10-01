Mikel Arteta reveals double Arsenal injury concern that could decimate attacking options for Lens clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided a concerning update on Bukayo Saka and potentially Gabriel Jesus ahead of Tuesday evening’s Champions League trip to Lens.

England winger Saka limped off in last weekend’s north London derby draw with Tottenham and did not train all week ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at Bournemouth.

However, he showed no signs of struggling as he gave the Gunners the lead on the south coast as they eventually cruised to a 4-0 win.

Those positive signs were eclipsed though when Saka started limping again in the second half and had to be replaced by Fabio Vieira with 14 minutes to go.

And, speaking after the game, Arteta revealed that the attacker had suffered a ‘pretty bad knock’, while also suggesting Jesus was another who was struggling after the game.

“Yes it was a pretty bad knock,” Arteta told BBC. “I don’t know how he is feeling I haven’t had the chance to speak to him but hopefully we can get him back.”

Arteta then expanded on Arsenal‘s injury issues by also giving an update on Jesus, adding: “I think Gabriel Jesus as well, he was limping when I saw him in the dressing room. So let’s see how we can recover players.”

Arsenal had a number of injury concerns going into the Cherries clash, with Declan Rice, William Saliba and Vieira all carrying knocks.

Saliba played the full 90 minutes, while Rice was replaced by Jorginho with nine minutes of the contest remaining.

Leandro Trossard was also back among the subs after missing the last two games, but Gabriel Martinelli remains on the sidelines ahead of the Lens clash.

